The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of the Galaxy S21+ makes it the perfect smartphone for binge-watching videos, and the Moonclimber Series case from TORRAS lets you do that with little to no effort, thanks to its three-way adjustable metal kickstand. The clear case also has raised lips around the display and camera module for added protection.

Otterbox's cases may be expensive, but they've proven that the high price is absolutely justified. The Symmetry line is one of our favorite among Otterbox's cases because it brings that vaunted Otterbox standard of protection in a slimmer and lighter profile. You can grab one in classic Black or spring for the funkier Blue shade.

If your phone is as big as the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21+, you might as well merge your wallet with it, especially when you can get it in seven fabulous colors and it sports three card slots plus a cash flap. We're partial to the Royal Blue, but the Green and Wine Red shades are also quite eye-catching.

This multi-stage case keeps your S21+ in place with a polycarbonate frame that squeezes into place in the hybrid bumper. Available in three colors, the rugged clear case has a built-in dust flap to keep the phone's USB-C port safe.

ESR's clear case is slim but easily grippable, allowing the color of your Galaxy S21+ to shine through while still protecting it from scuffs and scratches. The lip around the screen and camera aren't as high as in other cases, but that compromise makes for a slimmer fit in your pocket.

Featuring a dual-layer (TPU and Polycarbonate) construction, Crave's Dual Guard series case protects your Galaxy S21+ from impacts and falls effortlessly. The case comes with a slim profile and its textured back panel improves the in-hand grip too. You also have a variety of colors (e.g. Berry, Forest Green) to pick form.

While most cases protect your Galaxy S21+'s ports, panels, and buttons, Nillkin's CamShield Pro allows you to safeguard your cameras more securely. When you're not using the cameras, you can slide the shutter over to guard the lenses from whatever filth is in your pocket. It also comes in Blue, but the Green looks so fetching.

ArmadilloTek can always be counted among the first rugged cases to market for a new Galaxy smartphone, including the S21+. Not only will your Samsung be safely ensconced in a case that doubles standard military drop-test standards, but you'll have full wireless charging support too.

Speck cases always fit just right and offer great protection in a slim package. The Presidio Perfect Mist has a soft-touch matte finish that lets you see just a bit of the beautiful phone beneath while protecting it from drops of up to 13 feet. You are also protected from germs, thanks to its built-in 'Microban' technology.

If the idea of bulking up your already quite large S21+ sounds absolutely abhorrent, Totallee has the case for your needs. This 0.02-inch thin case adds grip and scratch protection without any excess material or branding. Just remember it won't have much drop protection because there's only so much impact absorption possible with this little material.

Poetic's Spartan is like the leather-accented UAG Monarch, and the bold kickstand-packing ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series had a brightly colored baby. We're in love with the bold colors on offer here, and unlike most heavy-duty cases, Poetic has even kept the built-in screen protector!

Spigen makes cases that are simple, practical, and occasionally stylish too! That's certainly the case here with the Liquid Crystal Glitter. The case itself is mostly transparent, which allows you to see the beautiful back of your S21+, while the glittery pattern adds a touch of flair while disguising any minor scratches or smudges. Plus, it's lightweight and very slim.

Urban Armor Gear is one of the oldest and most trusted heavy-duty case brands in the market, and the Pathfinder is a big reason why. It's MIL-STD 810G-tested to withstand over twenty six 4-foot drops, and the honeycomb-patterned case still keeps its size manageable.

Ringke's better known for its clear cases, but we've adored the Air-S series since it came out a little over a year ago. While most TPU cases are boring black, Ringke brings understated color and fit while keeping things compact. You'll notice a small notch on the side of this case, which allows you to hook on a wrist strap, lanyard, or even a phone charm.

It's not often that you find one of the best-looking, most-protective cases by a major brand at this price point, but that's exactly what you get with Caseology's Parallax. Available in Ash Gray, Indi Pink, Matte Black, and Purple-ish, this case blends in seamlessly with your S21+. The back's textured pattern is visually appealing with its sturdy grip and military-grade drop protection.

Samsung has been on a sustainability kick off lately, and this lovely textured case is part of that initiative. Made entirely out of recycled PET bottles, the case not only keeps new materials out of the product stream, but can be composted as well! The texture makes it easy and comfortable to hold while still providing protection. You can pick one up in violet or a stunning silvery gray.

We've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases because we know how important it is to keep your prized and expensive new smartphone safe and protected for its entire lifetime. Some of these cases offer maximum protection, while others showcase that incredible Samsung style. Consider the form factor, color, and thickness that works best for you when looking for a case from this diverse range of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus cases.

We think that the Galaxy S21+ might just be the most popular phone in the Galaxy S21 series, and it's undoubtedly one of the best Android phones available in the market in 2021.

While you pay more for the premium feel of a Samsung case, the official Samsung Kvadrat Cover feels amazingly unique in the hand. It's made of sustainable materials, meaning it's better for you and the environment than another basic plastic slab. If you're looking for the best all-around value, then it's hard to go wrong with the Caseology Parallax case that offers the perfect balance of style, support, and in-hand comfort for your Galaxy S21+.

As big and weighty as the Galaxy S21+ is, we highly recommend going for a durable case that can take a drop or two in style, like the UAG Pathfinder or the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series, which has the added benefit of a kickstand that works in both landscape for videos and portrait for your Zoom happy hour with the friends.

We will be regularly updating this roundup as more and more cases are release for the Galaxy S21+. Don't forget that we also have roundups of the best Galaxy S21 cases and the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases, in case you opt for the smaller or larger model. You might also want to look into picking up one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors while you're at it.