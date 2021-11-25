Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases Android Central 2021

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the biggest and most powerful Galaxy phones ever and the first to work with the S Pen, traditionally reserved for the Note line. Given its size and heft, you need to protect your investment with a secure case that adds grip and style. The best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases are right here, whether you're after a clear case to show off the Ultra's design or a durable tank to keep it safe and secure.

What makes the best cases for the Galaxy 21 Ultra?

There's usually a half-dozen factors to consider and juggle when choosing a case. Still, durability and grip must be top of the list for a phone as physically large and heavy as the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra are bound to draw a lot of attention for higher drop-testing and extra functionality such as the kickstand on the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series, which is durable and dependable while injecting some color. If you want protection without getting a bulky case, check out the Caseology Nano Pop, which builds air cushions into both the bumper and the back cover while also offering up dynamic two-tone colorways and a slim profile.