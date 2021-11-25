Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases Android Central 2021
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the biggest and most powerful Galaxy phones ever and the first to work with the S Pen, traditionally reserved for the Note line. Given its size and heft, you need to protect your investment with a secure case that adds grip and style. The best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases are right here, whether you're after a clear case to show off the Ultra's design or a durable tank to keep it safe and secure.
- Colorful and durable: Caseology Nano Pop
- Ready to work hard: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series for S21 Ultra
- Best case for S-Pen: Spigen Liquid Air P
- Look at those accents!: Samsung Leather Cover
- Thin, but rugged: Ringke Onyx Series
- Sturdy and strong: OtterBox Symmetry Series for S21 Ultra
- Show it off: ESR Clear Case
- Carry everything together: Foluu Wallet
- Grooves and grime-fighting: Speck Presidio2 Grip
- Better than clear: Spigen Liquid Crystal Series
- Two accessories in one: Samsung Silicone Cover with S-Pen
- Shockproof and secure: Tech21 Evo Check
Colorful and durable: Caseology Nano PopStaff Pick
After two years of the Nano Pop being exclusive to iPhones, it's finally available for Samsung devices with the S21 series. The Blueberry Navy with its yellow accents is striking and classic, and the impact-absorbing pattern embedded in the back gives you slim protection. I wish the Ultra also had the Violet shade the smaller S21s have, but these colors are still fun.
Ready to work hard: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series for S21 Ultra
The S21 Ultra is made for productivity, so it should come as no surprise that one of my favorite S21 Ultra cases features a nice, sturdy kickstand that works in portrait mode so you can prop it up next to your computer or while doom-scrolling at the dinner table. The launch colors are nice, too, with the Purple and Red version looking especially fetching.
Best case for S-Pen: Spigen Liquid Air P
The Spigen Liquid Air Armor series has been one of its most popular since it arrived two years ago. The S21 Ultra gets another upgrade as one of the only third-party cases with a slot for the S-Pen. It also has a better grip, doesn't get dirty as quickly, and is way more affordable, but remember, you'll have to buy the S-Pen separately.
Look at those accents!: Samsung Leather Cover
Samsung's Leather Cover is usually one of the best leather cases for a Samsung phone period. Still, the Ultra gets some extra pomp and circumstance with the S21 Ultra in the form of braided texturing on the camera module. It's like the Carbon fiber on the custom Ultra, only it actually looks good!
Thin, but rugged: Ringke Onyx Series
Ringke is one of the best case makers for giving you durability in a compact profile, and the Onyx series comes in two flavors. The regular Onyx comes in Black, Navy, and Gray, and the Onyx Design has some fun little quips and tech-y easter eggs in its three designs, which are all on the Black. I wish the Graffiti came with Navy, though.
Sturdy and strong: OtterBox Symmetry Series for S21 Ultra
OtterBox may be best known for its tank-like Defender Series, but I'm more fond of the Symmetry Series with its brighter colors and sleeker shapes. I mean, look at this turquoise! Samsung was too scared to give us something this bold, but at least OtterBox has the guts for it. This year's model is also made with 60% recycled materials, so it's more sustainable.
Show it off: ESR Clear Case
ESR's clear cases are slim as can be, allowing you to see every millimeter of Samsung's design while guarding it against scratches and adding some much-needed grip to this extra-large phone. It adds the slimmest of margins while giving you peace of mind. ESR also has bundles so that you can snag some screen protectors alongside the clear case.
Carry everything together: Foluu Wallet
Folio cases let us guard that big, bright, beautiful screen while also adding extra functionality with wallet flaps to hold cards and cash. This wallet folio has small magnetic clasps on the side, keeping it closed but not getting in the way when open. This wallet only has two card slots, but the cash flap is deep. Remember: your S21 Ultra has Google Pay and Samsung Pay!
Grooves and grime-fighting: Speck Presidio2 Grip
With its iconic and expertly grippy grooved pattern across the back, Speck's most popular case series is alive and well with the S21 Ultra. Rated to withstand 13-foot drops thanks to Armor Cloud air cushioning, Speck has also added Microban protection against odor and stain-causing germs, so your case looks just as great two years from now.
Better than clear: Spigen Liquid Crystal Series
The Spigen Liquid Crystal comes in a few flavors this year, but if you're secure enough in your style, I highly recommend grabbing the Glitter version for two reasons: Firstly, the glitter hides smudges and scuffs, so it's more functional. Secondly, glitter adds more personality and depth to the look.
Two accessories in one: Samsung Silicone Cover with S-Pen
If you're going for broke with your S21 Ultra case, you might as well get something extra and extra-useful with yours. This case comes with the S-Pen, turning your S21 Ultra into a Galaxy Note in most ways. Sadly, it only comes in black, and the silicone case here attracts dust and smudges.
Shockproof and secure: Tech21 Evo Check
Tech21's cases are all impeccably designed to keep your phone secure while still showing it off, with the Evo Check being drop-tested up to 12 feet while still showing off the S21 Ultra's branding. There's also antimicrobial protection embedded in the silicone.
Hail to the queen: UAG Monarch
Urban Armor Gear is best-known for super-rugged cases, but the Monarch is more of a ruggedly handsome rogue. The case has five layers, including luxurious leather across the back. It always feels delightful in hand, and this year, we get a Mallard Blue in addition to Crimson Red.
Popular protection: Spigen Rugged Armor for S21 Ultra
If there were a TPU embodiment of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," it would be the Spigen Rugged Armor series. You've got a slight texture across the back and sides for grip, you get extra texturing for grip near the bottom and the side of the camera module to help you hold it when taking photos.
Candy-colored shells: Anccer Ultra Thin
If you don't want to bulk up your Galaxy S21 Ultra any more than necessary, Anccer's thin, hard-shell will give you some added grip and scratch protection without making this super-sized phone any harder to fit in your pocket.
Best bumper: Incipio Grip
This case may not seem all that rugged, but it's got impact struts to help it survive 14-foot drops. It's also got an impressively textured bumper to help you keep your S21 Ultra in your hand instead of letting it slip through your sweaty fingers.
Grip and glamour: Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S21 Ultra
The shallow and mesmerizing texture on the Parallax allows you to get a good grip bare-handed while still playing nice with PopSockets and other stick-on accessories if you need to use one with the Ultra (I know my small hands need it). You can get a Purple-ish or Pink that mimics the smaller S21.
What makes the best cases for the Galaxy 21 Ultra?
There's usually a half-dozen factors to consider and juggle when choosing a case. Still, durability and grip must be top of the list for a phone as physically large and heavy as the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra are bound to draw a lot of attention for higher drop-testing and extra functionality such as the kickstand on the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series, which is durable and dependable while injecting some color. If you want protection without getting a bulky case, check out the Caseology Nano Pop, which builds air cushions into both the bumper and the back cover while also offering up dynamic two-tone colorways and a slim profile.
If you prefer thin Galaxy S21 Ultra cases or clear cases, the Anccer Ultra Thin and the ESR Clear Case both offer increased grip and scratch protection while keeping your Galaxy S21 Ultra as svelte as possible. Still, there's also a relatively slim case option for S-Pen users in the Spigen Liquid Air P. Android Central's Hayato Husemen has used it for a while and relies on it more than Samsung's S-Pen case because it doesn't attract dirt or fingerprints. And buying the Liquid Air P and S-Pen separately will still save you money compared to the Samsung S-Pen Silicone Case bundle.
While you're buying your new phone a case, though, don't neglect the screen, because if your front glass shatters, all you're left with is an expensive paperweight. The Best Galaxy S21 Ultra Screen Protectors will ensure that your touchscreen remains pristine and perfect for years to come.
