Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors Android Central 2021
When it comes to big screens, you'll want to keep them scratch-free, which is why you'll want to use the best screen protectors for your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phone measures in at a whopping 6.8 inches, which means there's a lot of real estate that could get scratched. Luckily, there are already quite a few great options if you're looking for the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors to match up with your new phone.
- Ultra-thin: Whitestone Dome Premium Film (3+2 pack)
- Worth it: amFilm 3D Curved Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Protect your eyes: ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+
- Perfect compatibility: Mowei 3D Curved Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Film protection: ESR Liquid Skin (3-pack)
- Keep it private: Omnifense Matte Privacy Screen Protector (2-pack)
- Just the camera: Ferilinso Camera Lens Protector (3-pack)
- Clear Film: Supershieldz Clear Shield (2-pack)
- Everything you need: PULEN Silicone Case with Screen Protector
Worth it: amFilm 3D Curved Tempered Glass Screen ProtectorStaff Pick
The amFilm 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector requires a few more steps for installation. It also uses a UV Gel application, as this is the best way for you to keep the screen protected while using the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. After that, you'll just need to re-scan your fingerprints after the installation is complete.
Protect your eyes: ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+
Staring at your phone for hours on end isn't the greatest for the health of your eyes. While some software tweaks can help alleviate the blue-light emission, the GlassFusion VisionGuard+ from ZAGG provides a little bit of extra help. There's a dedicated layer on the screen protector designed to block the blue light from hitting your eyes which will alleviate any potential concerns of eye strain.
Perfect compatibility: Mowei 3D Curved Tempered Glass Screen Protector
With the Mowei 3D Curved Tempered Glass Screen Protector, you'll need to be prepared to take some time for the installation. Three screen protectors are included, but it also involves using a UV light with the installation tray. This installation process is done to ensure compatibility with the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Film protection: ESR Liquid Skin (3-pack)
Tempered glass screen protectors may be better for protection, but they aren't everyone's cup of tea. The ESR Liquid Skin offers screen protection by using a polymer film instead of glass. ESR includes three screen protectors in the box, along with an installation kit.
Keep it private: Omnifense Matte Privacy Screen Protector (2-pack)
If you want a tempered glass screen protector but want to keep the contents of your phone to yourself, then you'll enjoy the Omnifense Matte Privacy Screen Protector. The screen protector is made from a soft film material and sports a matte finish to combat fingerprints showing up on the screen. It also supports the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner so that you won't have any issues on that front.
Just the camera: Ferilinso Camera Lens Protector (3-pack)
Whether it's because you are OK with using the pre-installed screen protector or for another reason, some folks just want to protect the camera module. Thankfully, Ferilinso has you covered with this four-pack of tempered glass protectors for the rear camera module.
Clear Film: Supershieldz Clear Shield (2-pack)
Tempered glass screen protectors aren't for everyone, and Supershieldz makes some pretty awesome "PET" film screen protectors. Not only do you get two of these in a single pack, but they are effortless to install, and you don't have to worry about any screen distortion.
Everything you need: PULEN Silicone Case with Screen Protector
Sometimes you just want to know __ that your screen protector and the case will work together. PULEN has you covered with its Silicone Case, which provides a rugged polycarbonate front cover combined with a silicone back cover for protecting your phone. But the company also includes a TPU film screen protector so that you can get the best protection possible for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Make sure you get the best Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors
With its larger display and S Pen support, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely one of the more intriguing options of the Galaxy S21 series. However, it's easily one of the best Android phones and will continue to be up until its successor is introduced. But that's all the more reason to find the right screen protector to pair with the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases.
While some pretty solid options are available already, our favorite is the amFilm 3D Curved Tempered Glass Screen Protector. The installation process can seem a bit intense, given that you have more than a few steps to follow, along with using the included UV light and solution. However, you won't even notice a screen protector's even there once it's installed.
If you want a more traditional installation process for your screen protector, our pick is the Whitestone Dome Premium Film. There are a total of five screen protectors in the box, with three film protectors for the big screen and two more glass protectors for the glass rear-camera module. The best part has to be the easy and bubble-free installation, which won't leave any residue behind if you need to swap the screen protectors out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best cases you can get for your Galaxy S21 Ultra
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a big slab of awesome, but it's also a large, heavy phone that can get slippery, so take precautions. Cover that big slab of beautiful power with the best cases around to keep your S21 Ultra safe for years to come.
These are the screen protectors you'll want to get for your Galaxy S20 FE
If you have a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and plan to hang onto this device for the next few years, you'll want to make sure it's protected from every angle. These are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20 FE that you can get today.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors
If you're looking for protection for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, we've got all the best screen protector options for you!