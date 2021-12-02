Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus cases 2022

The best Samsung Galaxy S20+ cases keep your bold phone protected without covering up what makes it so striking. The Galaxy S20+ is the Goldilocks of the three Galaxy S20 phones, and has proven to be the most popular variant in most markets. If you got yourself a unit before the phone was discontinued, grab yourself the best Galaxy S20+ case and enjoy using it for years to come!

What are the best Galaxy S20+ cases?

If you want some slim protection for your Galaxy S20+, grab the Spigen Liquid Air or the Caseology Solid Flex Crystal so that your S20+ has at least a little protection from scuffs, scratches, and slips.

If you want some more robust protection, I've been a fan of the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series for a couple of years now. The fold-flat kickstand doubles as a tentative phone grip while weaving through a crowd, and despite the case's beefier back, it still supports wireless charging so you can keep those dust flaps securely covering your USB-C port and keeping out lint and sand.

There are great cases out there for all of the S20 models, and we've also rounded up our favorite Galaxy S20 Cases and Galaxy S20 Ultra Cases to help you get more ideas for the perfect case for your perfect new phone.

How much protection do you need in a case?

The Galaxy S20+ is a pretty sizeable phone, but the amount of protection it needs depends on you. If you're not the type to stray far and keep your phone close to your side, all you might need is some extra grip and some scratch protection, though consider grabbing a thin case that keeps a good lip around the camera module.

For most, I recommend a case with at least some shock absorption for drop protection. You don't need military-grade rugged tanks, but having some air cushion corners or impact-absorbing foam in the corners is protection worth having. This is the category most cases in this roundup fall into.

If you're hard on your phone or spend lots of time outdoors, then you should consider the heavy-duty protection of the ArmadilloTek, UAG, or OtterBox. Or really, any of the great cases on our Best Heavy-Duty Cases list.

What case material is the best for my phone?

Case materials depend on your desired case style, but honestly, there are very few cases that use only one type of material these days unless it's a TPU case. TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) is flexible, cheap to manufacture, and can be molded into just about any shape and color you want. This makes TPU a good material for thin and medium cases, as well as making TPU the de facto inner layer material in hybrid cases and most clear cases.

Hybrid cases usually consist of TPU and polycarbonate, a hard plastic, but some also use leather, wood, or metal. Metal isn't ideal in a phone case as it's heavier and interferes in wireless charging, but leather can last a long time if you take good care of it. Leather cases are thicker but can age so gracefully, and they're also used in most wallet cases for the S20+.

One other material that users looking to keep a phone in pristine condition inside a case might want to seek out are cases that are lined with microfiber. Microfiber lining can keep the inside of a case — or the dirt that sneaks between a phone and its case — from scratching the device.

Should you only buy cases from brands you know and trust?

The saying "you get what you pay for" far predates smartphone cases, but it's not the only yardstick by which to measure a case's quality. While I'll be the first to say that I have a list of casemakers I tend to favor, I also know firsthand that a trusted brand can make you pay through the nose for its prestige.

There are plenty of perfectly fine cases to be found outside the known brands, and you can save yourself a few dollars if you know how to judge a no-name case. It might not have any reviews in yet, but if the listing has good pictures of the case, and the brand's previous cases have decent reviews, you can probably take a chance on it. Just don't buy a case where the shipping costs more than the case and remember, if a price seems too low to be true, it almost always is.

As time wears on, prestige cases will often drop in price. For instance, the OtterBox Defender Series launched in early 2020 at twice the price it sells for today. On the other hand, Urban Armor Gear and Snakehive's S10 cases are generally the same prices now as they were a year ago, so it's not a universal rule.