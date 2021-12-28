Best Google Pixel 4a cases Android Central 2021

The Google Pixel 4a was one of the most compelling phones of 2020, offering excellent performance and cameras for less than half the price of its flagship. While it might not cost thousands of dollars, that doesn't mean it's any less worthy of protection. Whether you need to spice up the Just Black of the Pixel 4a or need to keep it safe from the chaos outside your door, these are the best Pixel 4a cases you can buy right now.

What are the best Pixel 4a cases?

There's a lot to love about the Pixel 4a, and you can pick up a case to add some pizzazz to it, whether you want to go with Just Black or something brighter and bolder. The classic blue navy of the Caseology Parallax is alluring but still somewhat understated, for example. But if you want to go big and bold, there's also the coral pink or purple-ish — the darling color from the previous generation Pixel 3a.

If you're hard on your phone and need a more heavy-duty case to keep your Pixel 4a intact and alive, try the Poetic Revolution. Its multilayer design should help your Pixel 4a better endure drops, and a screen protector is built right into it to protect the front glass. The kickstand on the back can be used in portrait mode and landscape, which is great for those of us who tend to read Twitter at the dinner table or leave Google Keep notes open next to our laptop.

There's a great selection of cases for the Pixel 4a available today, from thin cases to heavy duty, from clear cases to wallet cases. And if you want to protect the front of your Pixel 4a, we've rounded up the best Pixel 4a screen protectors you can buy as well.