Best Google Pixel 4a cases Android Central 2021
The Google Pixel 4a was one of the most compelling phones of 2020, offering excellent performance and cameras for less than half the price of its flagship. While it might not cost thousands of dollars, that doesn't mean it's any less worthy of protection. Whether you need to spice up the Just Black of the Pixel 4a or need to keep it safe from the chaos outside your door, these are the best Pixel 4a cases you can buy right now.
- Pretty protection: Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 4a
- Guard the front and back: Poetic Revolution
- Sustainable and stylish: Google Fabric case
- Rugged, but cute: OtterBox Commuter Series for Google Pixel 4a
- Add some pizzazz: Anccer Colorful Series for Pixel 4a
- Clean and clear: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Functional and fashionable: Feitenn Folio Wallet
- Get a grip: Caseology Vault
- Clear and compact: ESR Crystal Clear
- Carry it all: Teelevo Card Slot Cover
- Classic style: Spigen Rugged Armor for Pixel 4a
- Double wallet: Pordsioc Leather Wallet Case
Pretty protection: Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 4aStaff Pick
This hybrid case comes in four dazzling color combinations — matte black, classic blue, purple, and a darling coral pink — and offers drop protection and grip in a compact profile.
Guard the front and back: Poetic Revolution
This heavy-duty case comes with a screen protector built into the front frame, offering 360 degrees of protection for your Pixel 4a. I also like the robust kickstand on the back that can be used in portrait or landscape.
Sustainable and stylish: Google Fabric case
Google's fabric cases have long been a fan-favorite, but they get even more durable this year because the fabric is woven out of recycled plastic bottles. And when the case gets dirty, it's also machine washable!
Rugged, but cute: OtterBox Commuter Series for Google Pixel 4a
This hybrid case may not be everyone's cup of tea, but that's alright. If you're not secure enough to rock a ruggedly handsome case that's pink and magenta, it's more heavy-duty goodness for me.
Add some pizzazz: Anccer Colorful Series for Pixel 4a
With the Pixel 4a only launching in black at first, I understand wanting to add some color without adding bulk. The bold blue and emerald green are lovely, but there's always Rose Gold if you like a softer shade.
Clean and clear: Spigen Liquid Crystal
A slim profile and excellent grip have helped make the Spigen Liquid Crystal one of the most popular cases on the market for the last several years. The corner air cushions here don't stick out, giving a more refined look.
Functional and fashionable: Feitenn Folio Wallet
This synthetic leather case can hold three cards plus cash while keeping your Pixel 4a safe from the big bad world outside. A magnetic clasp keeps things tidy when closed, and when open, the folio doubles as a kickstand.
Get a grip: Caseology Vault
There are millions of flexible TPU cases out there, but I like the Caseology Vault because the back panel has a subtle texturing that provides an excellent grip and a nice feel similar to leather.
Clear and compact: ESR Crystal Clear
If you prefer a clear case that will show off the minimalist styling of the Pixel 4a, this slim case will add grip without obscuring that all-important G on the back of the phone.
Carry it all: Teelevo Card Slot Cover
Despite how compact the Pixel 4a is, there's still just enough room between the fingerprint sensor and the bottom of the phone to hide a couple of credit cards. The slot cover also doubles as a kickstand.
Classic style: Spigen Rugged Armor for Pixel 4a
This is one of Spigen's oldest case lines, and it's still the one that thousands swear by. The texturing on the sides adds some nice grip, and I'm excited to see a differentiation in texture between the top and bottom accents.
Double wallet: Pordsioc Leather Wallet Case
This wallet case has slots inside for cards and cash, but there's also a slip-out card slot on the front of the folio where you can hide two additional cards. There's also a hole for a lanyard, but you'll have to buy one separately.
Clear corner cushions: Ghostek Covert
Ghostek's clear case isn't a dainty flower by any means, and the gel cushions can better help your Pixel 4a survive the oh-so-dreaded corner drops without cracking the screen. Three colors are available, including a cute pink.
Fabulous feel for less: Kwmobile Fabric Case
If Google's fabric cases don't have enough fun colors for the back fabric, Kwmobile offers a fabric case in seven colors, including this "coral" that's more of deep burgundy. The buttons are uncovered for easier access.
Glow in the dark: BENTOBEN Glow in The Dark Case
Give your Pixel 4a a real glamorous glow-up with this glow-in-the-dark case. It's a snug fit so your Pixel will look real slick in it.
What are the best Pixel 4a cases?
There's a lot to love about the Pixel 4a, and you can pick up a case to add some pizzazz to it, whether you want to go with Just Black or something brighter and bolder. The classic blue navy of the Caseology Parallax is alluring but still somewhat understated, for example. But if you want to go big and bold, there's also the coral pink or purple-ish — the darling color from the previous generation Pixel 3a.
If you're hard on your phone and need a more heavy-duty case to keep your Pixel 4a intact and alive, try the Poetic Revolution. Its multilayer design should help your Pixel 4a better endure drops, and a screen protector is built right into it to protect the front glass. The kickstand on the back can be used in portrait mode and landscape, which is great for those of us who tend to read Twitter at the dinner table or leave Google Keep notes open next to our laptop.
There's a great selection of cases for the Pixel 4a available today, from thin cases to heavy duty, from clear cases to wallet cases. And if you want to protect the front of your Pixel 4a, we've rounded up the best Pixel 4a screen protectors you can buy as well.
