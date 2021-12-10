Best Pixel 4 XL Screen Protectors in 2022

The Pixel 4 XL is the larger Google flagship, and as such, naturally comes with a larger display to protect. We've also seen some extra-large screen protector bundles to match that include up to four tempered glass slabs to a pack, meaning you'll have backups if you like to keep your Pixel 4 XL looking fresh as a daisy with a fresh screen protector every three months or so.

Professional protection Supershieldz Tempered Glass (2-pack) $7 at Amazon Supershieldz always delivers a great product when it comes to screen protectors, featuring a no-nonsense design with a notch cutout around the sensors in the Pixel 4 XL bezel. Each screen protector features rounded edges for a comfortable,hand-feel, and each pack is backed by a no-hassle lifetime replacement warranty. Name brand beauty InvisibleShield Glass Elite $35 at Best Buy InvisibleShield makes some of the best-tempered glass screen protectors around, including models with blue light filtering and anti-microbial properties. This base Glass Elite doesn't both with these, instead opting for being great glass with a fine oleophobic layer and reinforced corners. Use the guide, Luke LK Tempered Glass (3-pack) $9 at Amazon LK also includes an installation guide with its three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. It also backs up its product with a lifetime replacement warranty, so you'll be covered for as long as you own your Pixel 4 XL. Give'em the horns UniqueMe Tempered Glass (3-pack) $7 at Amazon Unique Me decided to go with a series of cutouts around the front-facing camera and other sensors with its three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. It claims they use a dual coating technology that protects against abrasions as well as fingerprints and oils. Quadruple protection SPARIN Tempered Glass (4-pack) $5 at Amazon Our first four-pack also includes an alignment frame that ensures you get the precise fit and maximum coverage over the flat display. SPARIN also posts installation guides on YouTube to assist, and with four, you're bound to get it installed perfectly by your third try, at least. Four for your Pixel 4 XL OMOTON Tempered Glass (4-pack) $9 at Amazon OMOTON offers a quadfecta of tempered glass screen protectors, which might not be the proper use of the word quadfecta, but it sounds great. These are thin and transparent sheets of tempered glass that also come with a plastic installation guide for easy placement on your Pixel 4 XL.

Keep your Pixel 4 XL looking Day One fresh

The benefit of buying your screen protectors in bulk is that you don't have to worry if you mess up on your first attempt at installation. You'll also have some spares on hand if the tempered glass chips or cracks, or to give to a friend who got the same phone as you.

Our top pick is from SuperShieldz because it a brand we trust. SuperSheildz consistently comes out with great products at a great price. Here, they offer a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors that are backed by a lifetime replacement warranty.

For a plus-sized pack of tempered glass, I'd recommend SPARIN's four-pack of screen protectors. You'll get a plastic alignment tool that ensures you get a perfect installation every time — and if you still mess it up, well, you've got backups to try again with.