Best Google Pixel 4 XL cases 2022
By Ara Wagoner , Christine Persaud published
With that fun Soli sensor, a 90Hz screen, and the latest and greatest software goodies from Google, the Pixel 4 XL is a tall drink of awesome. It's also made entirely of glass and metal and needs to be protected at all costs. We've spent hours scouring the internet for the best Pixel 4 XL cases to get for your new Google phone, and these came out on top.
Tudia Merge Series
Tudia's hybrid case grips your Pixel 4 XL snugly with a TPU sleeve and adds sturdiness with a colorful polycarbonate shell. There are four colors here, but the best is bright blue and warm Rose Gold.
Ringke Fusion-X
I love the Fusion-X because it showcases the phone's natural beauty while still giving robust corner and drop protection. The black and camo black options should really pop against the orange Pixel 4 XL.
Tech21 Studio Colour
Tech21 may be better known for the thicker and clearer Evo Check line. Still, the slimmer Studio Colour line offers the same anti-microbial protection and plant-based materials while offering great protection in a super-slim package.
Spigen Liquid Crystal
Spigen's clear case is slim, shiny, and perfectly accents the Pixel 4 XL's curves while adding some much-needed grip to this glassy Google beauty. The flexible TPU construction makes it a breeze to get on and off.
Pela Eco-Friendly
Phone cases need to be sturdy and stylish, but they don't need to be wasteful. Pela makes cases that are 100% compostable and super-cool. A portion of the Ocean Series case's proceeds is donated to charity.
Totallee Thin
Totallee's cases are perfect for people who hate cases. They're ridiculously thin, feel great while adding grip, and come in a couple of styles to let you get the feel you prefer: understated black, frosted white, or a squishy clear.
Caseology Parallax
Caseology's hybrid case eschews the solid, boring back for the unique cubist pattern that adds some depth and style to your Pixel 4 XL. I love the fall festival vibe the Burgundy/Rose Gold gives off with the Orange version.
Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet
Snakehive's wallets are a swanky suede European nubuck leather, with three card slots and an extra cash flap behind them. There are five colors available, and Snakehive offers free engraving to personalize yours.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
This heavy-duty case comes with a kickstand around the back that you can use in portrait or landscape, which is great for power-users like me who prop up their phone for note referencing while working.
Speck Presidio Grip
Speck's durable case comes in four fun two-tone color schemes that offer up those distinctive grippy grooves across the back and sides while offering antimicrobial properties and 10-foot drop protection.
Bellroy Leather
Bellroy's cases are lovely and luxurious, which is why Google has partnered with them for leather cases since the original Pixel. Four years later, they're still every bit as wonderful.
ESR Air Armor
ESR's sturdier clear case sports air-cushioned corners to help keep your Pixel 4 XL safe from drops while still showing off that Google-style in full glory without being quite as angular as the Ringke Fusion-X.
Defend your Android
Whether you have a Pixel 4 or a Google Pixel 4 XL, Google phones can last a long, long time — the original Pixel got 4 years of OS updates. But that long support life only matters if you keep your Pixel 4 XL safe, and grabbing one of the best Pixel 4 XL cases can help. Safe phones are happy phones, and heavy-duty cases like the affordable Tudia Merge Series can help you ensure that your Pixel 4 XL lasts you as long as possible.
On a clearer note, the Ringke Fusion-X allows me to show off the distinct Google design while also adding some extra edge and style with the colored bumpers. Space Blue will look great with the black and white versions, and the Black and Camo Black will look great with any color Pixel 4 XL. Check out our selection of the best clear cases for the Google Pixel 4 XL for some additional options in transparent cases.
If you prefer not to bulk up your brand-new and already-large phone, the Tech21 Studio Colour has a super-slim profile and offers scratch protection and grip without adding any bulk at all. Despite being an ultra-thin case, the Studio Colour is still rated for drops up to 8 feet — not that I'd want to test that claim — and has anti-microbial protection, which is great for those of us who use our Pixels quite literally everywhere.
Ara Wagoner was a staff writer at Android Central. She themes phones and pokes YouTube Music with a stick. When she's not writing about cases, Chromebooks, or customization, she's wandering around Walt Disney World. If you see her without headphones, RUN. You can follow her on Twitter at @arawagco.
