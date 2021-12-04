Best Google Pixel 4 XL cases 2022

With that fun Soli sensor, a 90Hz screen, and the latest and greatest software goodies from Google, the Pixel 4 XL is a tall drink of awesome. It's also made entirely of glass and metal and needs to be protected at all costs. We've spent hours scouring the internet for the best Pixel 4 XL cases to get for your new Google phone, and these came out on top.

Defend your Android

Whether you have a Pixel 4 or a Google Pixel 4 XL, Google phones can last a long, long time — the original Pixel got 4 years of OS updates. But that long support life only matters if you keep your Pixel 4 XL safe, and grabbing one of the best Pixel 4 XL cases can help. Safe phones are happy phones, and heavy-duty cases like the affordable Tudia Merge Series can help you ensure that your Pixel 4 XL lasts you as long as possible.

On a clearer note, the Ringke Fusion-X allows me to show off the distinct Google design while also adding some extra edge and style with the colored bumpers. Space Blue will look great with the black and white versions, and the Black and Camo Black will look great with any color Pixel 4 XL. Check out our selection of the best clear cases for the Google Pixel 4 XL for some additional options in transparent cases.

If you prefer not to bulk up your brand-new and already-large phone, the Tech21 Studio Colour has a super-slim profile and offers scratch protection and grip without adding any bulk at all. Despite being an ultra-thin case, the Studio Colour is still rated for drops up to 8 feet — not that I'd want to test that claim — and has anti-microbial protection, which is great for those of us who use our Pixels quite literally everywhere.