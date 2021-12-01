Best Galaxy S10e Screen Protectors in 2022
The best part about the Galaxy S10e — from our screen-oriented standpoint — is that its screen is flat, so just about any quality screen protector should work like a dream. And unlike its larger counterparts, the S10e sticks with a traditional capacitive fingerprint sensor on the power button rather than a gimmicky in-screen sensor, meaning that we don't have to worry as much about air gaps and incompatibilities. That gives the Galaxy S10e — and users like you — the advantage when shopping for screen protectors.
LK Tempered Glass (3-Pack)
Tempered glass gives your phone a higher degree of protection than plastic films. If you break one, you're not exposed weeks while awaiting a replacement.
Whitestone Dome Glass
If there are minor cracks in your phone's screen, Dome Glass can fill them in, and the unique curing process here helps generate a stronger seal.
MP-Mall Tempered Glass (3-pack)
These screen protectors have a tough 9H surface hardness and come with an easy-install alignment frame.
IQ Shield LiQuidSkin (2-Pack)
These smooth skins won't snag or smudge on you while swiping away at your favorite games, so you can keep dominating the competition.
Skinomi TechSkin (2-Pack)
Skinomi's edge-to-edge screen protector films allow you to make adjustments while installing them due to the wet install method the films are applied with.
No problems here
The Galaxy S10 series as a whole is rather difficult to protect the screen on. Both the S10 and S10+ have in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, curved screens, and hole-punch selfies cameras, all of which complicate screen protector designs and materials. The S10e has none of these problems, which means that we have more affordable and more diverse options to choose from here!
A screen protector is an excellent investment when it comes to protecting your new phone since it covers the most essential part. For reliable, inexpensive protection, I'd go with LK's tempered glass 3-pack, but it's hard to deny the appeal of Whitestone's Glass Dome and its unique UV-curing system.
