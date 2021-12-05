Best Galaxy S20 Ultra Screen Protectors in 2022

Buying an expensive flagship phone only to scratch or smash the display is a horrible feeling, so plan ahead and invest in one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra screen protectors. Samsung's best 2020 phone has a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor, and a beastly rear camera setup with support for 100x zooming capabilities. These Galaxy S20 screen protectors are designed for maximum protection without ruining the experience of using the screen.

Your Galaxy S20 Ultra's screen deserves some love

We can understand the urge to rock your new S20 Ultra without a case or screen protector. It's large enough that in our Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review, we noted that the phone is so large that you need a PopSocket or phone ring to hold it. The display has some of the best brightness, colors, viewing angles, and reflectivity of any smartphone we've tested, so why would you want to cover it up? But the second you drop the phone, you'll be wishing you had something to keep the phone safe.

To keep your S20 Ultra looking and feeling like new even after months of use, one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra screen protectors based on our testing is the Caseology Film Screen Protector. Simply put, this screen protector does it all. It's easy to apply, offers ample protection, and shouldn't affect the display's clarity or responsiveness. Even better, you get two protectors in this bundle at an incredible price.

Another good choice is the ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ Screen Protector. While it is technically a film screen protector, it's designed to feel like glass. It's a pretty phenomenal achievement, and if you're picky about how protectors feel, this is worth a look. Or, assuming the price doesn't scare you off, the Dome Glass Whitestone Tempered Glass Protector is the highest-end screen protector you can get for the S20 Ultra. It's not for people trying to stick to a budget, but assuming your wallet can spare the cost, it offers an experience unlike anything else on this list.

Once you've chosen your screen protector, your next step should be picking a properly protective case. We've gathered the best thin cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra if you're worried about the grip, or the best heavy duty cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra if safety matters more to you than aesthetics!