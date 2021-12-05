Best Galaxy S20 Ultra Screen Protectors in 2022
Buying an expensive flagship phone only to scratch or smash the display is a horrible feeling, so plan ahead and invest in one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra screen protectors. Samsung's best 2020 phone has a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor, and a beastly rear camera setup with support for 100x zooming capabilities. These Galaxy S20 screen protectors are designed for maximum protection without ruining the experience of using the screen.
Caseology Film Screen Protector (2 Pack)
Although it does have "case" in its name, Caseology also has a fantastic screen protector available for the S20 Ultra. It's a film protector that's available in a bundle of two, and it's a pretty fantastic value. Caseology promises crystal clear transparency, bubble-free installation, and a scratch-resistant coating that can even heal itself if/when it becomes damaged. How cool is that?
ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ Screen Protector
ZAGG's InvisibleShield screen protector is technically a film, but it sure doesn't feel like it. ZAGG's "glass-like" surface allows the protector to retain the same premium feel of a legit glass screen, and the result is mighty impressive. On top of that, the InvisibleShield also delivers edge-to-edge impact/shatter protection, self-healing tech, and a lifetime warranty.
Dome Glass Whitesone Tempered Glass Protector (2 Pack)
Before you have a heart attack looking at the price for this screen protector, just hear us out. Hands-down, this is the most advanced and complete screen protector you'll find for the S20 Ultra. It's confirmed to work with the Ultra's in-screen fingerprint sensor, the protector covers the entire screen, and a lifetime warranty backs it. If you can afford it, it's amazing.
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Film Screen Protector
With a name like ArmorSuit, you'd expect this protector to be durable. And you know what? You'd be right. ArmorSuit's protector It's scratch-proof, offers military-grade protection, and reduces fingerprints and glare. It also works just fine with any case you put on your S20 Ultra, which is something you'll likely want to have for such an expensive phone.
Spigen NeoFlex Film Screen Protector (2 Pack)
Spigen makes some of our favorite cases on the market, and if you have the Galaxy S20 Ultra, you owe it to yourself to check out Spigen's NeoFlex film screen protector. Not only does it give you ample scratch-resistance for your screen, but it also does this without disturbing touch responsiveness or display clarity. It also prevents fingerprints from getting out of control, which we greatly appreciate.
Tamoria Glass Screen Protector
If you have a little more cash to spend, another great protector comes from Tamoria. Along with keeping your S20 Ultra's display safe from scratches and cracks, Tamoria also keeps it safe from pesky fingerprints and smudges that other protectors can easily pick up. We also love that it works with the phone's fingerprint sensor, not to mention the super-thin 0.2mm thickness.
PULEN LiQuidSkin Screen Protector (3-Pack)
PULEN also makes some great film protectors for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The "LiQuidSkin" protectors have a lot going for them, including a bubble and stress-free installation, full coverage for the entire display, and durable scratch resistance. If you mess up the application process or happen to scratch one of the protectors, fret not. PULEN includes three in the box, making this an outstanding value.
AmFilm Ultra Glass Screen Protector
Another protector on the pricier side, the AmFilm Ultra Glass, has you drip an adhesive on the screen, place the protector and then use the provided UV curing light tool to make it stick. Once that tricky process is over, you'll have a transparent and durable protector in place. It's designed to work with the fingerprint sensor, but you'll likely need to rescan your fingerprint once the protector's in place.
Your Galaxy S20 Ultra's screen deserves some love
We can understand the urge to rock your new S20 Ultra without a case or screen protector. It's large enough that in our Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review, we noted that the phone is so large that you need a PopSocket or phone ring to hold it. The display has some of the best brightness, colors, viewing angles, and reflectivity of any smartphone we've tested, so why would you want to cover it up? But the second you drop the phone, you'll be wishing you had something to keep the phone safe.
To keep your S20 Ultra looking and feeling like new even after months of use, one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra screen protectors based on our testing is the Caseology Film Screen Protector. Simply put, this screen protector does it all. It's easy to apply, offers ample protection, and shouldn't affect the display's clarity or responsiveness. Even better, you get two protectors in this bundle at an incredible price.
Another good choice is the ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ Screen Protector. While it is technically a film screen protector, it's designed to feel like glass. It's a pretty phenomenal achievement, and if you're picky about how protectors feel, this is worth a look. Or, assuming the price doesn't scare you off, the Dome Glass Whitestone Tempered Glass Protector is the highest-end screen protector you can get for the S20 Ultra. It's not for people trying to stick to a budget, but assuming your wallet can spare the cost, it offers an experience unlike anything else on this list.
Once you've chosen your screen protector, your next step should be picking a properly protective case. We've gathered the best thin cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra if you're worried about the grip, or the best heavy duty cases for Galaxy S20 Ultra if safety matters more to you than aesthetics!
