The Trump administration has reportedly proposed to make changes to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which will require tourists to submit five years worth of social media history.

This change, effecting tourists from visa-free countries, will severely dip into their information, asking for emails used over the past decade, as well as the sensitive contact details of their closest relatives.

The proposition still needs to clear a few hurdles, but concerns are already mounting over the severe impact it could have on tourism to the U.S.

Reports state the Trump administration is pushing for changes to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) that will require tourists to get more personal.

The CBS News report highlights the change the Trump administration has "proposed" through a DHS notice. According to the DHS, certain tourists will be required to "share their social media history for the past five years." The updated requirement through the ESTA will soon affect tourists from the Visa Waiver Program, travelers who can enter the United States without a visa.

In addition to social media history, Customs and Border Protection (which would enforce this) will seek any emails the person has used over the past decade, and sensitive information of the traveler's "immediate family," such as their address and contact details.

CBS News states that the Trump administration is positioning this proposed change behind weeding out "anti-American" views/activities. Moreover, it will reportedly direct those involved to "intensely probe the good moral character" of tourists from these visa-free countries. There are 42 countries involved, such as many European countries, as well as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, and more.

While the changes are yet to go into effect (there's an approval process by the White House's budget office needed), concerns are already mounting about how this will impact tourism to the U.S.

Concerns are mounting

(Image credit: Source: Android Central)

In response to the DHS notice, The Guardian cites a statement by the chief executive of Index on Censorship in London, Jemimah Steinfeld, who states, "The seriousness of this move should not be downplayed. Through a simple search, any posts critical of Trump and his administration could be revealed, and then what? Will admission to the USA be predicated on being nice about the president?"

It remains to be seen when these proposed changes will go into effect for travelers.

The publication also mentions that there are concerns about the impact this could have on the 2026 FIFA World Cup. If such mandatory requirements are put forth by the U.S. government, it could severely hamper what would otherwise be a busy time for its tourism.