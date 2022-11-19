Poll: What Black Friday tech deals are you looking forward to the most?

Black Friday is right around the corner, which means one thing: deals, deals, deals! It's the best time to find discounts on popular items as we head into the holidays, and there will be no shortage of deals for tech products like smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and more. Some retailers have already gotten an early start on their Black Friday deals, so with that in mind, we want to know what kind of tech deals you're most looking forward to.

Having trouble keeping up with all the Black Friday deals? Don't worry, because Android Central has you covered. As noted before, companies have already started highlighting their Black Friday discounts ahead of the bid day, and we've pointed out some of the best deals we've seen so far, although there's plenty more to come.

Of course, you can find deals on smartphones like the exceptional Pixel 7 series, which is already discounted at as much as $150 off. That's not bad for one of the best Android phones on the market, especially one that already undercuts many of its competitors. Speaking of undercutting, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is one of our favorite mid-range smartphones, thanks to its stylus, and it's already getting a sweet discount.

If you're hoping to get ready for New Year's resolutions, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great fitness tracker that will keep you in check for your goals, and you can snag one for $50 off.

There are also plenty of Black Friday Chromebook deals, with laptops starting under $100, so you definitely don't wanna miss out on those!

VR headsets are becoming increasingly popular, and these Quest 2 Black Friday deals will get you one of the most popular headsets at a discount and bundled with two great games: Resident Evil 4 and the wildly fun Beat Saber. The Quest got a price bump earlier this year, so any discount is welcome.

There are so many early Black Friday sales from retailers like Walmart, but be sure to look out for our live blog this coming week as we highlight some of the best offers we find leading up to the big day.