The 5 best deals from Walmart's Black Friday sale

We're entering the second week of the Walmart Black Friday sale, and the retailer has just released a bounty of fresh tech deals for your perusal. Until Cyber Monday hits on November 28th, Walmart will be releasing deals every Monday at 12pm ET if you're a Walmart Plus member, or 7pm ET if you're a non-member. Whenever that happens, we'll be here to share the best five deals of the bunch.

Once you've perused our list of Walmart offers, go take a peek at our guide to the best early Black Friday deals. We're constantly updating that page with dozens of new deals all month long, and who knows? If you're lucky, you might be able to finish all your holiday shopping today and spend Black Friday sipping on eggnog. We believe in you.

(opens in new tab) Join Walmart Plus for early access to deals (opens in new tab) It's worth mentioning again that Walmart Plus members get access to deals seven hours before everyone else. This is particularly noteworthy if you have your eyes on a device that's in high demand, since you'll get to beat the rush and enjoy the savings before anything sells out. Of course, you'll also get all of the other advantages of a Walmart Plus account, such as free shipping, discounted fuel, and a free subscription to the streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

Walmart Black Friday highlights

Top 5 best deals of Walmart's Black Friday sale

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6" Chromebook: $98 $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab) A Chromebook for 79 bucks? Count us in. The HP Chromebook may not win any awards for sophistication, but if you want a solid laptop that'll get things done, this is the device for you. The HP Chromebook boasts an ultra-durable construction, a decently fast AMD dual-core processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $149 $69 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Thanks to Walmart, you can currently grab a pair of Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds for just $69, a considerable $80 drop from their usual price tag. These earbuds boast active noise cancellation, AKG-tuned 12mm speakers, and up to 29 hours of battery life when you use the charging case.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch: $149.95 $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) The Versa 2 is one of our favorite Fitbits (opens in new tab) around, coming complete with over five days of battery life, music storage capabilities, and all the health tracking features that we've come to expect from the brand. Walmart's Black Friday sale sends the price of this wearable crashing down to just $99.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen): $119 $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab) The Lenovo Tab M8 is a versatile tablet that boasts up to 15 hours of battery life and a vibrant HD display with a durable metal construction. Way ahead of Black Friday, Walmart is dropping a very generous $40 off the price of this tablet, bringing it down to a mere $79.

(opens in new tab) LG 32" UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor: $349 $200 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Gamers, take note. You can currently get this 32-inch LG monitor for just $200 at Walmart, a seriously impressive discount of $149. The LG UltraGear monitor comes with a smooth-as-butter 165Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution for stunning picture quality, and AMD FreeSync technology for intelligent motion processing.

If these Walmart deals aren't doing the trick, go take a look at our list of the best Black Friday Amazon deals while you're in the neighborhood.