Best Oculus Quest 2 prices and deals in March 2022

Historically, Oculus Quest 2 deals have been pretty rare, but we've gathered all of the best prices of March 2022 so you can call off the search. The headset has been dominating the VR market since it launched in late 2020, so it's no surprise that Facebook/Meta hasn't been particularly eager to discount such a cash cow. That being said, good Oculus Quest 2 prices are becoming more common — you'll just need to get a little creative.

In many cases, savings for the Quest come in the form of bundles. The standard retail cost of the Oculus Quest 2 is $299 / £299 / CAD$399.99 for the 128GB version and $399 / £399 / CAD$549.99 for the 256GB version. With a bundle, you'll typically get the headset alongside useful Oculus Quest 2 accessories such as a carrying case or link cable kit. The implication is that buying multiple items in a bundle will be cheaper than buying each accessory separately, but that isn't always true. Make sure you've confirmed each item's price before taking advantage of a bundle deal. If that doesn't work, you can try to save money by buying a refurbished model.

Of course, special sale events like Amazon's Prime Day may also present some opportunities to save some cash, so it's always worth checking back on this page to see what's new (we'll keep updating it as new deals appear).

Simply put, the Oculus Quest 2 is a VR video game console. But unlike other consoles, the Quest is a completely standalone device that requires no connection to a TV or computer (although there is an option to display what's happening inside the headset on a nearby screen). A Facebook account is required to log in, but once setup is complete you're given access to all of the Oculus Quest 2 games and apps found in the Oculus store. Most of these games cost around $10-$40 and average about 1-2GB in size.

The headset offers a resolution of 1832x1920 per eye and a fast-switching LCD display that immerses you in the action more than any previous Oculus console. As we stated in our Oculus Quest 2 review, the graphics feel "significantly smoother than the Oculus Rift S and a full generational leap over the original Oculus Quest."

That's pretty good for a next-gen console that retails under $500. So without further ado, let's take a drive into deal city and explore the Oculus Quest 2 promotions of the month.

Oculus Quest 2 Deals

$10 off the Elite Strap with Battery when you buy the Oculus Quest 2 Although this isn't a discount on the headset itself, if you buy a Quest 2 through the official Oculus store you'll get $10 off the Quest 2 Elite Strap with an additional battery. This head strap has a comfy, ergonomic design and an integrated battery pack that will double the life of your Quest 2 for double the playtime. The Elite Strap with the battery pack usually retails for $109 USD.

Refurbished Oculus Quest 2 256GB $399 $349 Don't snooze on this one. You can occasionally find a limited supply of renewed Quests online, but they tend to go pretty quick. The 128GB version has already sold out, but there are currently some refurbished 256GB headsets available if you act fast. Plus Best Buy offers free shipping and 15-day returns.

Oculus Quest 2 Bundles Amazon currently has the most stock if you want an Oculus Quest 2 bundle. The Starter bundle comes with the headset and a carrying case, the Pro bundle comes with everything above plus the Elite Strap, while the Streamer bundle comes with a headset and a fiber-optic link cable. At this time, you'll be paying full price for each of these accessories in addition to the cost of the Quest, but you'll save on shipping (and of course there's always the convenience factor of getting everything at once).

Oculus Quest 2 Bundle with accessories $688.79 $559.99 Speaking of bundles, Walmart is currently selling a fairly comprehensive set at a reduced cost. In addition to the 256GB Quest, the purchase will come with a Mytrix head strap, carrying case, link cable, and more. This deal may not last, so don't wait too long to make your move.

