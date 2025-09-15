Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Android Audio (Image credit: Future) AC Contributor, vinyl collector, and hobbyist drummer Brady Snyder dives into the world of headphones, earbuds, speakers, streaming, and everything in between in Android Audio.

When you think of Dyson, the company's vacuums and hair tools probably come to mind. If you do happen to recall Dyson's foray into making headphones, it's likely because of the Dyson Zone, a Bizarro-World contraption that combined over-ear headphones with an air-purifying mask during the global pandemic.

If you tuned out after that, I wouldn't blame you, but you'd be missing out on one of the coolest concepts in consumer audio today: the Dyson OnTrac. Unlike the Zone, the OnTrac are no gimmick. These headphones pair striking looks with solid sound quality and ANC performance. In a crowded market for over-ear headphones, Dyson separated the OnTrac from the rest by leaning into customization as their calling card.

We first reviewed the Dyson OnTrac in 2024, and in revisiting these headphones one year later, it's clear they still stand out. Considering you can frequently find them on sale — the Dyson OnTrac hit their lowest price ever at $260 on Amazon just last month — they're still a relevant pick for people looking for great ANC headphones.

More importantly, I want more audio brands to take note of Dyson's customization offerings, and here's why.

How you can customize the Dyson OnTrac

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Many of the best headphones have replaceable ear cushions, and for good reason. If a set of ear cushions gets dirty or damaged, you can replace them for a reasonable cost without having to buy a new set of headphones. This is excellent from a user-repairability standpoint, but the goal here is not necessarily customization. Often, a headphone brand will only sell a color or two of replacement ear cushions, usually matching their basic colorways.

Dyson takes a different approach, designing the OnTrac ear cushions not just to be user-replaceable, but also to be user-customizable. There are nine different colors of ear cushions you can purchase, far more than the four colorways the Dyson OnTrac are sold in. The idea is that you can buy a pair of OnTrac and then make it your own with customizable cushions, turning Dyson's headset into as much of a fashion accessory as it is an audio product.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Dyson takes things a step further by letting users replace and customize the outer caps of the headphones, which is basically unheard of in the headphone market. You can twist the outer cap on your OnTrac to unlock it and pull it off the headphones. This will reveal a barebones look at the OnTrac, its shell, and its audio drivers (once the ear cushions are also removed). From there, you can slot in whichever outer cap material and color you'd like.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are a total of 10 outer cap colors and finishes, including CNC Aluminum, CNC Copper, Titanium, and Ceramic. The versatility allows you to pick a headphone colorway that matches your style. Perhaps you want titanium headphones to go with your titanium Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra phone, or you want a pink ceramic pair to go with your peony Google Pixel 9.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Between the color of the headband (which you can only choose at purchase), the outer caps, and the ear cushions, there are over 2,000 different combinations of colors you can create with Dyson OnTrac. In a market where far too many of the best headphones are only sold in black or white, this is unparalleled customization.

A twist on headphone repairability and modularity

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Of course, changing out the outer cap or ear cushion on your headphones won't improve sound quality or bring any tangible benefit to the listening experience. Audiophiles, look away. But headphones have become as much of a fashion statement as they are an audio product in recent years.

If you don't believe me, go to the gym and count how many people you see working out with AirPods Max — they're probably the worst tool for the job, and yet they're prolific. It's because of their looks and the status symbol they bring.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

It's refreshing to see a company recognize that tech is fashion, and lean into that identity. Customizing these headphones isn't cheap, with each set of ear cushions or outer caps costing $50 each. Still, it's fantastic to have the option. Even if you wait until your ear cushions are worn out or your outer caps are scuffed up to replace them, it'll still be fun to choose a new colorway a year or two down the line.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Being able to freshen up a few-year-old pair of headphones with something new might save you from feeling the need to buy a whole new pair, reducing overconsumption and keeping some cash in your pocket. Not everyone will take advantage of the Dyson OnTrac's customization options in this way, but it is nice that they're there.

Considering how bland headphones like the Sonos Ace, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and Sony WH-1000XM6 are starting to look, Dyson's approach is one worth copying.