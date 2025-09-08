Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Nothing confirms that its Ear 3 will debut on September 18, as it posts yet another close up shot of the product on X.

The confirmation lacked any feature teasers or anything else concrete, but its launch is just a little over a week away.

Nothing launched the Ear Open in September 2024, so the company's release cadence is similar to its past approach.

If the anticipation was killing you, fret no more; Nothing delivers confirmation about its next earbud release.

The announcement came early this morning (Sep 8) on X, as Nothing's account posted another up close snapshot of the Ear 3 (via 9to5Google). The company confirms that the product will debut on September 18. There's no word on a planned event (such as something that's livestreamed) or anything else. The company's website doesn't have any promotional material posted just yet, either.

We're a little over a week away from when these buds launch, so maybe we're still awaiting more from Nothing's teaser engine.

However, the snapshot provided still keeps most of the device masked in secrecy. We get another look at the "Ear 3" branding on the side of what could be the buds' stabilizer (stem), as the publication theorizes. The design of them still screams Nothing—transparent, branding name, etc.—but there's nothing else to accurately discern from the teaser given.

The wait's nearly over, so we'll have a complete look at it soon enough.

Nothing started teasing this new device late last week, confirming that we should expect another entry into its audio sector. Aside from the Ear 3 name, the post on X said we should expect the product "soon." The company also delivered an up-close shot of the product's Ear 3 branding. We mentioned last time that it feels like we're "due" for another Nothing Ear release, as, in 2024, we had the Nothing Ear Open launch in September.

This was a shift from the company's typical standard earbud products, as it deployed an Open earbud design that hooks around your ear.

The Nothing Ear, part of the brand's naming shift, launched in April 2024. It seems these new Ear 3 buds will follow that design with silicone tips, a stabilizer stem, and more. It's unclear what major features the new pair will debut with. There's a chance the buds could play nice with its recent AI suite on its flagship Nothing Phone 3. Perhaps users can record voice notes using their buds and interact with their handheld even more just by touching the buds.