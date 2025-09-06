Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Nothing has started officially teasing a new product on X, called the "Ear (3)."

The company's post says "Ear (3). Soon," as well as an up close photo of the device, which seems to be its charging case.

Nothing didn't give anything else to chew on, but considering it's already teasing the device, we might not have to wait long for more.

It looks like Nothing is ending the week with a new product teaser, and it's an addition to its audio lineup.

Early this morning (Sep 5), Nothing's official X account posted an up close snapshot of its upcoming product, which seems to be a new Ear device. The company's tagline reads, "Ear (3). Soon." Moreover, the snapshot also confirms the Ear 3 is on the way; however, the photo seems to be of the product's case, not the earbuds themselves.

User comments on X seem mostly positive, though some are questioning Nothing's name for this upcoming product.

Little else was given on X about this upcoming product. Considering Nothing's already kick-started its teaser engine, we probably won't have to wait long for more.

Just like last year?

Given the latest teaser, perhaps we are "due" for another Nothing Ear product launch. Last year, the company's Ear Open was spotted moving through Singapore's IMDA certification database. While it was a surprise to most, especially since we weren't expecting an open-ear style product, the company launched the device a month later in September 2024.

Currently, we're closing out the first week of September, and Nothing's officially teasing its upcoming Ear 3 product.

The Nothing Ear Open debuted in the middle of September last year, so maybe we're looking at a similar choice this year with the Ear 3. As far as more traditional-looking buds go, the Nothing Ear launched in late April last year, part of the company's name change rework to better focus on the "product" and "unique experience" for users. Those buds feature 11mm dynamic drivers, 46mAh in each bud, and a 500mAh battery case.

Funnily enough, we thought we were moving into the Ear 3 last year when the company first started teasing the Ear and Ear a, but that's not what happened. Instead, in 2025, we're seeing the Ear 3 finally come around. While the Nothing Ear can handle rumbling bass and sub-bass, with other such audio refinements, it remains to be seen how the Ear 3 takes things further.