A surprise Nothing certification points to a different type of wireless earbuds

A new Nothing product was spotted going through Singapore's IMDA certification database called the "Ear Open."

The listing states it is a "low-energy device" and fits within the TWS (true wireless earbud) genre.

Speculation states Nothing could begin teasing the device "soon," though there's nothing concrete.

Nothing's next set of wireless buds, the "Ear Open," was spotted by 91Mobiles passing through Singapore's IMDA certification database. It's suggested that the product's listing will bring the company's product to global markets. The database holds very little information aside from highlighting that the "Ear Open" is a "low-power device."

Another detail states that users can expect it to be a set of "true wireless earphones." With model number B182, consumers might be in for a premium audio experience, considering it's listed under the Nothing brand and not CMF.

Unfortunately, Singapore's listing doesn't expand on much else surrounding the new buds. However, there's speculation that Nothing could start its teaser engine for the supposed Ear Open "soon," per the publication.

(Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

Tacking on "open" to the end of the device name could signal a slight shift in form factor for Nothing. Open-ear earbuds are a thing, which can offer enjoyable sound quality while letting in the world around you. These devices are often geared toward people going for a run, outdoors, or working in a warehouse. They don't generally go in-ear with a silicon tip, which helps to block out some surrounding noise.

The Bose Ultra Open is a good example of how Nothing could go about designing the device for the ear — or the Shokz OpenFit.

There's no telling when Nothing could debut or tease the "Ear Open." Although, it's worth mentioning that the brand dropped the updated Nothing Ear 2024 earlier this year. The company boosted the Ear with LHDC 5.0 support, 11mm ceramic drivers, and ANC. Nothing's choice of ceramic drivers brought about brighter vocals and a more refined audio experience.

Open-ear earbuds typically suffer from "auditory masking," which makes them great in quieter settings rather than walking around traffic. It's all speculation by this point while we await Nothing's official word.