Audio formats and listening modes always come back. Vinyl records nearly died out in favor of CDs, until they became nostalgic and actually outsold CDs in 2023 for the first time since 1987. Music listening often breaks common conventions of technological progress because, at the end of the day, listeners have simple wants and needs. Great sound, convenience, and immersion are just a few.

Those simple desires allow for older, obsolete formats and media to make a comeback. Over time, our definition of what is "convenient," for example, changes. Recently, casual listeners valued convenience in the form of truly wireless earbuds without a cord in sight. That's starting to shift, with wired earbuds now becoming hip and fashionable again, and the flurry of wired earbud announcements I saw at IFA 2025 proves it.

Sony announced a pair of wired USB-C earbuds during the event called the IER-EX15C USB-C, and I'll be testing those soon. But the more exciting announcement came from Belkin, which is taking advantage of the opportunity that comes with ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack for USB-C. Belkin's new SoundForm USB-C wired earbuds have a party trick we don't usually see in this category: active noise-canceling (ANC).

What makes the Belkin SoundForm USB-C wired earbuds unique

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Wired earbuds and in-ear monitors (IEMs) don't typically offer ANC, and that's because the 3.5mm headphone jack is only designed to transfer small amounts of power — usually the bare minimum needed to drive earbuds, headphones, and microphones. The microchips and processing needed to take in sound data from onboard microphones and counter them with ANC require more power than a 3.5mm jack can typically provide.

That's why ANC-powered headphones and earbuds are often battery-powered, even in wired mode. The built-in battery helps power those extra features. When we lost the 3.5mm jack on phones, tablets, and other devices, it was seen as a downgrade. In many ways, that's true, but the USB-C port also presents a fantastic opportunity for audio listening.

The USB-C port is the most versatile we've ever seen, capable of delivering power and data in large volumes at the same time. That's what makes a product like the Belkin SoundForm USB-C possible — the earbuds can siphon power from your phone or other device over the USB-C cable, while transferring audio and powering the ANC features within.

By offering ANC in a cheap pair of earbuds with a flat, wired USB-C cable, Belkin already has something special here. Combined with the 12mm drivers and a few EQ presets, you get features once exclusive to higher-priced wireless earbuds in a $35 wired package. It's great for buyers on a budget or for people who just want the convenience of using a cable.

Why we need wired earbuds to get good again

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Wireless and wired earbuds each have their own ideal set of use cases, but contrary to popular belief, one form factor can't rule them all. Wired earbuds particularly excel if you want to avoid losses in audio quality due to Bluetooth. Granted, a pair of $35 earbuds with smaller drivers probably won't make the most of lossless audio quality — but neither will premium wireless earbuds in a lossy Bluetooth codec.

I also love using wired earbuds in situations where I can't risk a truly wireless earbud falling out of my ears. One specific circumstance is while traveling, when an earbud slips out of my ear on a plane or while running through a new city, it is a worst-case scenario. Plus, the affordable price of entry means I can use them without worrying about a high replacement cost if they get lost or broken.

With the Belkin SoundForm USB-C, you get all the convenience benefits of wired audio without losing IPX5 water-resistance or ANC support, which were previously key drawbacks. Of course, you still run into the issue of charging or using other accessories while using USB-C headphones, which is why you'll probably need wireless headphones in certain instances.

These earbuds debut next month, and I think they'll usher in a new wave of modern wired audio products that we desperately need.