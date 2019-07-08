Best answer: A lot of the time the pricing of a headset will reflect a brand name, but stores like Newegg and Amazon offer great headsets usually at a discount, whether you want wired or wireless.

Are wired or wireless headsets cheaper?

Wired headsets are almost always cheaper than wireless headsets assuming that the two being compared are relatively equal in terms of quality. There are exceptions, but you should find that a good wired headset is cheaper than a good wireless one.

Why Newegg?

Newegg is a trusted website that's been doing business for several years, and its return policy is fairly forgiving provided the item is listed as being "Sold and shipped by Newegg" as opposed to another third-party seller. Generally speaking, you can request a refund or replacement on a headset within 30 days if you find anything defective. Return policies on other electronic devices—like televisions or computers—can be a bit more complicated, and you'll need to contact Newegg's customer service for additional information if that is the case.

On top of this, Newegg usually offers headsets at a discount compared to other stores like Best Buy and GameStop.

What are my other options?

Amazon is another ideal place to get a good headset at a discount; you just need to be careful who is fulfilling the sale and shipment. Like Newegg, Amazon's marketplace is home to third-party sellers, and they sometimes sell counterfeit products. On both Amazon and Newegg, you'll be able to find the seller and shipment information in the box that lists the item's price along with the option to add it to your checkout cart.

With Amazon you also get two-day or next-day shipping if you have Amazon Prime and great customer support if you need it.