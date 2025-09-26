Samsung is offering up to $250 off the Galaxy Watch 8 or Ultra — with a hidden discount you could easily miss
Samsung is offering $50–70 off the Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, or Watch Ultra with no trade-in for SOME buyers, on top of $200+ in trade-in credit.
Samsung is offering a major discount on its 2025 Galaxy Watches that doesn't require a trade-in, but not everyone will be able to see it. Some Android Central staffers see the "limited time exclusive offer for you" deal immediately; others didn't until they refreshed the store page. We hope it shows up for you, but can't guarantee it.
With that out of the way, Samsung is offering a $50 instant credit for a new Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, or Watch Ultra (2025), plus another $20 off the Watch 8, bringing the Watch 8 down to an all-time low of $279 (20% off) at checkout even before you take trade-in credit into account.
You can still mail Samsung "any smartwatch, any condition" for another $80 of credit, bringing the Watch 8 down to $199 (43% off); and with any Samsung watch from Watch 5 onward, you can add another $50–100 credit to drop the cost as low as $100 (71% off).
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm: $349.99 $279.99 at Samsung (plus $100+ in trade-in credit)
Our current undisputed pick for best Android smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 8 added a thinner, boxier design, new AI perks and Samsung Health coaching, a blazingly bright display, and an improved UI. The higher price was hard to accept, but this deal negates that!
If you hold out for Prime Day or Black Friday, you may eventually see prices this low or lower at mainstream retailers, but without any kind of trade-in option to slice another $100+ off the list price.
Price comparison: Amazon - $329.99 | Best Buy - $329.99
With the expensive Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, getting a significant deal is even more important. Right now, with $50 in instant credit and another $150 off for trading in any smartwatch, you can get the Watch 8 Classic for just $299 (40% off), with another $100 in credit up for grabs with the right watch.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: $499 $449 at Samsung (plus $150+ of trade-in credit)
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic gives you exact controls with its rotating bezel, along with extra storage, a third button for shortcuts, a striking steel look, and a zero-to-sixty scale for extra "class."
You can still find the Watch 6 Classic for $244 at Amazon if you want a more traditional look and a larger 1.5-inch display, but the two-generation gap gives the newer model much better performance, display brightness, GPS accuracy, quadrupled storage, and other perks.
Price comparison: Amazon - $469 | Best Buy - $469
On a similar note, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) starts at $599 ($50 off) with the same $150 credit for any smartwatch trade-in, cutting down to $449 (31% off). If you're looking for the best possible battery life paired with a titanium frame, the Ultra is the way to go.
Samsung is clearly hoping that more people will buy into its latest generation of watches, which uses the Ultra-esque "Cushion Design" instead of Samsung's typical circular look.
The Galaxy Watch 8 vs. 7 gap isn't that large, so you can always go for the Galaxy Watch 7 for $199 at Amazon, no trade-in required! But we wouldn't recommend it at the moment: It's fallen as low as $159 in recent months, and we suspect it'll fall to similar levels by the October Prime Day event or Cyber Monday.
We can also hope that the Galaxy Watch 8 price will dip around this time, but we don't expect it to fall any more than $70 off in 2025 — let alone $170 if you trade-in an old smartwatch sitting in a drawer. So we'd suggest either jumping on this deal or patiently wait until next year, when Samsung clears stock before the Galaxy Watch 9 launch.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Michael is Android Central's resident expert on wearables and fitness. Before joining Android Central, he freelanced for years at Techradar, Wareable, Windows Central, and Digital Trends. Channeling his love of running, he established himself as an expert on fitness watches, testing and reviewing models from Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, Apple, COROS, Polar, Amazfit, Suunto, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.