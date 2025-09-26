Samsung is offering up to $250 off the Galaxy Watch 8 or Ultra — with a hidden discount you could easily miss

Samsung is offering a major discount on its 2025 Galaxy Watches that doesn't require a trade-in, but not everyone will be able to see it. Some Android Central staffers see the "limited time exclusive offer for you" deal immediately; others didn't until they refreshed the store page. We hope it shows up for you, but can't guarantee it.

With that out of the way, Samsung is offering a $50 instant credit for a new Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, or Watch Ultra (2025), plus another $20 off the Watch 8, bringing the Watch 8 down to an all-time low of $279 (20% off) at checkout even before you take trade-in credit into account.

You can still mail Samsung "any smartwatch, any condition" for another $80 of credit, bringing the Watch 8 down to $199 (43% off); and with any Samsung watch from Watch 5 onward, you can add another $50–100 credit to drop the cost as low as $100 (71% off).

With the expensive Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, getting a significant deal is even more important. Right now, with $50 in instant credit and another $150 off for trading in any smartwatch, you can get the Watch 8 Classic for just $299 (40% off), with another $100 in credit up for grabs with the right watch.

On a similar note, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) starts at $599 ($50 off) with the same $150 credit for any smartwatch trade-in, cutting down to $449 (31% off). If you're looking for the best possible battery life paired with a titanium frame, the Ultra is the way to go.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Samsung is clearly hoping that more people will buy into its latest generation of watches, which uses the Ultra-esque "Cushion Design" instead of Samsung's typical circular look.

The Galaxy Watch 8 vs. 7 gap isn't that large, so you can always go for the Galaxy Watch 7 for $199 at Amazon, no trade-in required! But we wouldn't recommend it at the moment: It's fallen as low as $159 in recent months, and we suspect it'll fall to similar levels by the October Prime Day event or Cyber Monday.

We can also hope that the Galaxy Watch 8 price will dip around this time, but we don't expect it to fall any more than $70 off in 2025 — let alone $170 if you trade-in an old smartwatch sitting in a drawer. So we'd suggest either jumping on this deal or patiently wait until next year, when Samsung clears stock before the Galaxy Watch 9 launch.