Google Pixel Watch preorder deals and release info — what you need to know

After months filled with rumors, leaks, and speculation, we finally know how to preorder the Google Pixel Watch ahead of its October 13th release date. Details were confirmed this morning at the MadeByGoogle event, an announcement that mostly just stirred up the excitement that we've been feeling since we first heard that a wearable Pixel was on the way.

So what did we learn? Well, luckily, the Google Pixel Watch is more than just a pretty face. Boasting a unique and stylish edge-to-edge design, the Pixel Watch comes loaded with cutting-edge specs, such as intelligent fitness tracking powered by Fitbit, a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass display, and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The price of the Google Pixel Watch is set to start at $349.99 or $399.99 for the LTE version. Unfortunately, that's a bit more expensive than we were hoping the wearable would be, which means that a preorder deal is more necessary than ever. You'll find all of the current offers below, and we'll continue to update this page as more preorder promotions crop up. While you're in the neighborhood, you can also take a look at our guide to preordering the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, since details about those flagship smartphones were also announced today.

How to preorder the Google Pixel Watch

(opens in new tab) Buy one Google Pixel Watch, get one FREE (opens in new tab) Straight out of the gate, wireless giant AT&T is rewarding new and existing customers with a good old fashioned BOGO deal. Pick up a Google Pixel Watch when adding an eligible data line, and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make a second watch totally free after you've made three months of on-time payments.

(opens in new tab) Get the Google Pixel Watch for $5/month with Android smartphone purchase (opens in new tab) Purchase the Google Pixel Watch with a new Android smartphone and you could get the wearable for just $5 per month for 36 months. In addition to the Pixel 7 series, tons of smartphones are included in the deal, such as the super-affordable Google Pixel 6a. Verizon is also offering up to $180 off the watch if you trade in an older device.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: $349 or $29.17/month for 12 months at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you want to keep your preorder process simple, you can grab a Pixel Watch through Best Buy's website for the standard retail price now, or pay it down over 12 months. Best Buy is also offering trade-in discounts for the watch, so have your old devices handy.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: Starting at $349.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) You can also preorder the Pixel Watch from Walmart now with the standard retail prices. Per usual with this retailer, you'll also be able to return the unit within 30 days if there are any problems.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: Starting at $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) No special preorder offer here just yet, but if you simply want to get your hands on the Pixel Watch without any eligibility requirements, you can get one from Amazon with the standard starting price of $349.99.

