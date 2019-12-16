According to a new job listing, Sony is seeking a new Head of Strategy for Sony Worldwide Studios. This new hiree would be responsible for overseeing growth from 2020 through 2024, while identifying market trends to react to and planning any mergers and acquisitions. The Head of Strategy would also be collaborating with the leaders of the different Sony Worldwide Studios, while reporting directly to the Head of Worldwide Studios.

A new hire as we head into 2020 isn't too surprising. There's been a fair bit of corporate restructuring and leadership changes at Sony Interactive Entertainment over the last few months. Shawn Layden, former Chairman of Sony Worldwide Studios, unexpectedly left in an unorthodox way. Shuhei Yoshida stepped down from his role as President of Sony Worldwide Studios and is taking on a new role at PlayStation working with indie developers, while Hermen Hulst, co-founder of Guerrilla Games, was promoted to Head of Sony Worldwide Studios.

The PlayStation 5 is coming next year and while Sony has shared some details on its next-generation plans, there's a lot we still don't know. We'll be sure to provide an update if a new Head of Strategy is announced, as well as all major news regarding PlayStation and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

PlayStation 5: Everything we know so far