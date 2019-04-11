Now, with the help of nearly 70,000 backers on Kickstarter, Shenmue 3 is nearly here and we have all the details on it so far.

One of the best things about the world we live in today is that people can have a direct impact on the media they can consume. Kickstarter is a fine example of how, with enough support, anything is possible. Shenmue has been a beloved game of many since its release in 1999 where it helped shape the way open world video games were made.

Shenmue 3 managed to raise over $6 million to get the game created, one of the most backs games in history. Can it live up to the hype? We will have to wait and see.

What is Shenmue?

Shenmue 1, 2, and 3 tell the story of Ryo, a young man in 80's Japan, on a quest to avenge his father's death. Shenmue 3 carries on the storyline in 1987, where Ryo has tracked his father killer into the mountains of China.

In a small village, he meets a girl whose apparent destiny is intertwined with Ryo's. Together they go on the journey of self-discovery, with Kung Fu thrown in for good measure.

What kind of gameplay will it have?

Shenmue has always had gameplay mechanics that were ahead of its time. Open world games like Grand Theft Auto owe a lot to the Shenmue games — it was one of the first to have free roaming areas — as well as games that use quick time events (QTE) like Tomb Raider.

Shenmue 3 will likely use a lot of these same mechanics as well as the mini-games from the previous two titles. The mini-games are some of the best parts of the Shenmue series, with Ryo being able to play arcade games, as well as racing around in assorted vehicles.

The main game will feature a lot of one on one fighting, much like Street fighter would, but in a larger storyline. So Shenmue 3 is likely to have Beat 'em up, QTE's, and mini-games, all woven into an open world environment. That is a lot of mechanics for just one game, let's see how well they pull it off.

What platforms will Shenmue 3 be available on?