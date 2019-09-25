If you've been wishing that you could order consoles and other items directly from PlayStation, you're in luck. PlayStation announced a new online store today, where anyone interested can purchase physical games, PlayStation consoles, PlayStation VR, accessories and more.

The online store is only available in the USA right now, though obviously that could change in the future. You can check out the store's webpage right here. PlayStation Plus members who sign in are eligible for 1-day express shipping. Initially, the roster of physical games available includes:

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Blood & Truth

Bloodborne

Days Gone

God of War 3 Remastered

Horizon Zero Dawn

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

MLB The Show 19

Quantic Dream Collection

Ratchet & Clank

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

While this is a limited selection, the post on PlayStation Blog notes that the store will expand its offerings over time. There's also a temporary discount on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro bundles with 12 months of PlayStation Plus being offered.

With the PlayStation 5 almost certainly arriving in 2020 and the final big PlayStation titles such as Death Stranding and The Last of Us Part II on the way, this is an interesting time for PlayStation to finally invest in an online storefront. We'll keep you updated on major changes, such as if the store expands to other countries.