The devkit design of the PlayStation 5 leaked a while ago and was later verified by reporters at WIRED, who have been receiving steady interviews and new tidbits on the PlayStation 5. You can take a look at the image of the devkits below.

Tom Warren from The Verge has verified this picture, saying the two devkits are in fact real and that the reason for the design is so they can vent properly while being easily stacked. As with most consoles, it is incredibly unlikely that this devkit design is final and the retail version of the PlayStation 5 will likely look very different.

The controller hooked up to one of the devkits could be a standard DualShock 4 or it could be a glimpse at the new PlayStation 5 controller, it's a bit unclear. Another recent leak was a patent that could show the basic design of the PlayStation 5 controller. Interestingly enough, Sony still hasn't committed to a name, even though convention would dictate it'll be called the DualShock 5.

While there's a lot we still don't know, the PlayStation 5 is aiming to release in Holiday 2020. We'll be sure to keep on providing updates whenever news becomes available.

