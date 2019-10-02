What you need to know
- In 2018, Sony announced that beta testing had begun for cross-play, with select titles allowed to participate, such as Fortnite: Battle Royale.
- According to Wired, internal beta testing has finished and cross-play is now open for all developers to access.
- The number of games supporting cross-play is limited at the moment however, more are coming.
- In order to play games online with players on other gaming platforms, you'll still need PlayStation Plus for your PlayStation 4.
In 2018, a post on PlayStation Blog confirmed that PlayStation had begun internal beta testing of cross-play, with select games allowed to participate, like the ever-popular Fortnite: Battle Royale. A handful of other games have gained cross-play, such as Paladins and the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Now, it appears that the beta testing of cross-play has ended, meaning that, theoretically, any game can now support cross-play.
This news comes from Wired, who note that PlayStation has completed the testing but not made it a public announcement. This news comes around the same time that PlayStation is making major changes to PlayStation Now, reducing the price and adding more recent, premium games.
With cross-play, games have access to a wider, unified pool of players, which is great for developers and players alike. You can check out our list of PlayStation 4 games that support cross-play right here.
