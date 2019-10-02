In 2018, a post on PlayStation Blog confirmed that PlayStation had begun internal beta testing of cross-play, with select games allowed to participate, like the ever-popular Fortnite: Battle Royale. A handful of other games have gained cross-play, such as Paladins and the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Now, it appears that the beta testing of cross-play has ended, meaning that, theoretically, any game can now support cross-play.

This news comes from Wired, who note that PlayStation has completed the testing but not made it a public announcement. This news comes around the same time that PlayStation is making major changes to PlayStation Now, reducing the price and adding more recent, premium games.

With cross-play, games have access to a wider, unified pool of players, which is great for developers and players alike. You can check out our list of PlayStation 4 games that support cross-play right here.