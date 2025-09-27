The best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals - early savings on AI flagships and foldables

The next Amazon Prime Day may not kick off until October 7th, but there are already plenty of Samsung Galaxy deals worth exploring today. From trade-in discounts on the innovative Z Fold 7 to a straight price drop on the Galaxy S25 Edge that's making Apple look bad, I've dropped all of my favorite early Prime Day offers below.

The exclusive members-only sale event returns on October 7th and 8th, which means we're about to see some of the best Android deals this side of Black Friday. I'm going to be hard at work gathering all of the best discounts leading up to and during the sale, so don't forget to check back later to see what's new: if I know Amazon, the party is only just getting started.

Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB: $1,099.99 $699.99 at Amazon The iPhone Air may be getting all of the attention, but it's not the only lightweight smartphone worth considering right now. Amazon is currently selling the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge for $699.99, which is a full $300 cheaper than Apple's new phone. Prime Day is unlikely to drop the price of the phone much lower than this, so why wait until October 7th to enjoy some sweet, sweet savings? Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99 $679.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S25 is one of the best compact smartphones on the market today, and you can currently grab the AI-powered flagship with an excellent $120 discount, weeks before Big Deal Days is scheduled to start. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 512GB: $2,119.99 From $999.99 with trade-in | $1,599.99 without at Samsung The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been lauded for its slim frame and powerful performance, but it's far from cheap. Fortunately, Samsung is attempting to remedy that by offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit AND a free storage upgrade to 512GB when you buy the foldable through its official site. Don't have anything to trade in? Skip that process altogether and you'll still score a $400 no-strings discount. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: $329.99 $209.95 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn't going to win any awards for innovation, but it's nevertheless a solid midrange tablet with a lightweight build, great battery life, and enough power to handle most tasks with ease. It even comes with an S Pen stylus. Grab the slab during Amazon's early Prime Day sale and you'll score a straight 36% discount, no strings attached. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm (BT): $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 7 may not be the newest kid on the block any longer, but it continues to be an impressive smartwatch with snappy performance, a vibrant AMOLED display, and a ton of health and fitness tracking features. Buy the wearable before Big Deal Days arrives and you'll get a nice $50 off your purchase, dropping the price of the watch down to $199.99. Read more ▼

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD: $899.99 $549.99 at Best Buy Currently chilling with a $350 discount at Best Buy, the Galaxy Book 4 is a versatile laptop with a spacious Full HD display, an Intel Core 7 chip, and up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. This particular model comes with 512GB of onboard storage, but you can also increase that to 1TB using a microSD. Read more ▼

Prime Day FAQ

When is the next Prime Day?

Amazon has confirmed that the next members-only Prime Day sale event, known as Big Deal Days, will occur begin on Tuesday, October 7th and run through Wednesday, October 8th.

October Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping, and if past years are any indication, we'll be seeing record-smashing discounts on some of the year's best Android tech.

What Samsung Galaxy deals should I look for during Prime Day?

Samsung has produced a lot of new phones this year, from the AI-driven Galaxy S25 series to the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Needless to say, I'd guess that almost all of these 2025 phones will get discounts this year, plus we're likely to see some great deals on smartwatches, tablets, and more. The Galaxy Watch 8, for instance, is sure to receive its first major discount of the year, and I would be surprised if the Galaxy S25 Ultra dropped to under $1,000.

On the other hand, Prime Day sales don't usually discount last-gen Samsung devices, and you can expect cheap Samsung phones (such as the popular Galaxy A series) to only receive miniscule price drops.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop during Big Deal Days?

As with all Prime Day sale events, the vast majority of deals on display during Big Deal Days will be exclusive to Prime members. If you're not a member just yet, you could sign up for the 30-day free trial to enjoy all of the benefits of Prime, or you could simply wait and see what deals Amazon's competitors have to offer. Walmart, for example, has already confirmed that its rival sale will kick off on October 7th, and Best Buy is expected to reveal its own competing event soon.