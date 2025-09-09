Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s 5x telephoto lens might get a wider f/2.9 aperture, up from the S25 Ultra’s f/3.4.

The 200MP main camera is also rumored to feature a bigger aperture, touted as Samsung’s biggest camera upgrade since the S20 Ultra.

The main camera could capture 47% more light, while the 5x telephoto lens may capture 38% more than its S25 Ultra counterpart.

Samsung might be equipping the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 5x zoom lens with a wider aperture to enhance light capture, a new rumor suggests.

Tipster Ice Universe shared on X that the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s 50MP 5x telephoto could come with an f/2.9 aperture (via SamMobile). That’s a jump from the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s f/3.4, meaning it should capture more light and handle low-light shots better.

Ice Universe also states the S26 Ultra's 200MP main sensor will get a wider aperture, reiterating a previous statement. On Weibo, the leaker called it Samsung's most significant camera upgrade since the Galaxy S20 Ultra, one that should dramatically improve its low-light capabilities and overall image quality.

Bigger apertures, brighter shots

A wider aperture excels in low light as it lets the sensor pull in significantly more light, brightening shots and allowing for a faster shutter. This combination is key to sharper, clearer images with less motion blur, whether you're shooting at night or in a dim room.

As per the new rumor, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s main camera could soak up 47% more light than the S25 Ultra, while its 5x telephoto lens might pull in 38% more.

Meanwhile, the aging 10MP sensor on the 3x telephoto lens is set to be swapped for a 12MP unit. The new Samsung S5K3LD sensor should pack around 20% more pixels than the S25 Ultra’s version.

Additionally, a wider aperture also gives a shallower depth of field, letting portraits show off smoother, more natural bokeh. That means less reliance on software tricks, which can sometimes feel fake.

None of these upgrades alone wow, but combined, they’re set to make Samsung's next top-tier Galaxy phone a low-light powerhouse, outperforming its predecessors with sharper and brighter shots.