Samsung Galaxy A57 model number appears in test firmware, all but confirming it

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy A57 appeared on the company's internal test servers for the first time.

The spotting confirms the midranger is currently in development, and it's the second time we've seen the Galaxy A57's model number.

Only the international model numbers have shown up so far, leaving U.S. availability for the Galaxy A57 up in the air.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 is a perplexing phone — for $500, you get a midrange device that can run One UI 8 and get six years of Android OS upgrades thereafter. It's available in the U.S., packs a sleek design, but not much else was changed compared to the Galaxy A55. Samsung will soon try its hand at the next Galaxy A5x series phone, which is confirmed to be in development, according to test firmware.

Akhilesh Kumar on X (formerly Twitter) found test builds for the unannounced Samsung Galaxy A57 on the company's internal test server (via SamMobile). The smartphone will reportedly have a model number of SM-A576. The test firmware builds uncovered are for model number SM-A576B, which is said to be the international version of the Galaxy A57.

Samsung's next A-series phone — Galaxy A57 (A576B) — has been spotted on Samsung's test server! First internal build: A576BXXU0AYJ7/A576BOXM0AYJ7/A576BXXU0AYJ7

It's our second hint that a Galaxy A57 is in the works, as the smartphone appeared in an IMEI database in September 2025, according to Erencan Yilmaz on X. On that occasion, the model number SM-A576B/DS popped up, which is supposedly the international and dual-sim version of the midrange Galaxy phone.

The first internal test builds for the Samsung Galaxy A57 are firmware versions A576BXXU0AYJ7, A576BOXM0AYJ7, and A576BXXU0AYJ7. They don't tell us much about the upcoming device, aside from the fact that development is currently underway, as is expected. The models specifically correlate to the international version of the Galaxy A57, meaning we don't know whether the smartphone will arrive in the U.S. or not.

Samsung doesn't always release every A-series Galaxy in the U.S., but it brought the Galaxy A57 to the country this year. The company launched in March 2025 globally and it took a few extra months for the phone to make its way stateside. It's possible that if the Galaxy A57 is tabbed for a U.S. launch, customers there could have to wait longer than those in global markets.

What do we know about the Samsung Galaxy A57 so far?

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy A57 as of now, but expect leaks to intensify closer to the new year as the phone's launch window creeps closer. For now, rumors point to the Galaxy A57 being powered by Samsung's upcoming Exynos 1680 processor. The smartphone could also be due for a camera upgrade, since our testing of the current Galaxy A56 found that its rear camera performance was inconsistent at best.

If released in the U.S., the Samsung Galaxy A57 would compete directly with Google's upcoming Pixel 10a.