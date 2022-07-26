The new 'Bora Purple' Galaxy S22 doubles down on the purple

What you need to know

Samsung launches the Galaxy S22 in a new "Bora Purple" colorway.

"Bora" means "purple" in Korean.

The new colorway will be available on August 10, the same day as Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.

Despite its flaws, the Galaxy S22 has been one of our favorite phones this year. It already comes in some pretty compelling colors, like the green that's definitely sometimes more blue, and the variety of Samsung exclusive shades. However, it's been eight months since the S22 launched, and Samsung isn't finished introducing more colors.

On Tuesday, the company announced launching a new "Bora Purple" colorway for the Galaxy S22. Samsung says this new color is "playful" while allowing owners to stand out from the crowd. This may not be too far off, as the camera hump almost changes color depending on how the light hits it. It reminds me of the green S22, which has the same effect across its rear glass panel and is definitely my favorite Galaxy S22 color.

In a way, Samsung seems to pay homage to the purple smartphones it's launched throughout its smartphone lineup over the years, back to the Orchid Gray Galaxy S8 and Lilac Purple Galaxy S9. More recently, the company launched a rather popular Phantom Violet Galaxy S21, with purple extending to the Flip series and exclusive S22 color options.

"With its pastel and neutral tones, Bora Purple embodies optimism and a sense of calm. It will unfold your world with the power of choice," says Stephanie Choi, EVP and head of Marketing of Samsung's MX Business. "You don't need to be a K-pop star or a mythical creature to embody mystery or power, you just need to be yourself. We are excited to introduce Bora Purple, first for the S22 but also for exciting new Galaxy devices later this year."

As for the name, "bora" means "purple" in Korean, so in a weird way, Samsung is naming its new colorway "Purple Purple." It's oddly fitting since Samsung's violet-colored smartphones of late often have a differently colored camera array, while this phone is essentially all purple.

For those interested in the new color option, it will be available for purchase on August 10, the same day as Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is expected to launch new foldable phones. However, the color will apparently be available only for the base S22, meaning the Plus and Ultra variants miss out.