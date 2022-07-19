Samsung gives away up to $200 in credit for reserving its upcoming Galaxy devices

What you need to know

Samsung has announced the date of its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

The company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, as well as new earbuds and smartwatches.

The company is giving away up to $200 in Samsung Credit when reserving its upcoming devices.

We're officially less than one month from Samsung's next major Galaxy Unpacked event. The company announced the date on Tuesday alongside a tempting reservation perk.

As per Samsung's usual method of garnering hype for an upcoming launch, the company is giving fans the chance to reserve its devices before even announcing them. That said, we have a pretty good feeling that the company will unveil the successors to its best foldable phones, with Samsung's own teaser pretty much giving away the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in a sleek purple colorway.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4, alongside new Galaxy earbuds and the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The company is also expected to launch a new color variant for the Galaxy S22 to match its upcoming foldables.

Customers who reserve Samsung's next Galaxy devices will receive up to $200 in Samsung Credit that they can use on the company's site for items like cases, screen protectors, and more. Individually, reservations will award $100 for a phone (which is double what Samsung gave for S22 reservations earlier this year), $50 for a smartwatch, and $30 for earbuds, but reserving all three adds a little boost to the credits.

After reserving the devices, customers will be able to claim their credit when preorders open, but of course, they'll have to actually preorder a device. Reservations are open until August 10 on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app.

Galaxy Unpacked will happen virtually on August 10 at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET, and fans can watch the full unveiling on Samsung's website and YouTube channel.