Samsung Galaxy S22 models likely to get a fresh coat of paint

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22 models are expected to get a fresh coat of paint.

Six months after their launch, a few more colorways for the regular and Ultra models are expected.

Galaxy S22 will likely come in Lavender Purple, alongside existing Sky Blue, Graphite, and Red color options.

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 models are expected to get a new coat of paint this week. The Galaxy S22 series is the most successful device series from Samsung, released early this year. During the launch, Samsung introduced new color options next to some exclusive online models, which get a few more colorways.

It seems that the new color of Galaxy S22, lavender purple, is coming. pic.twitter.com/cCJWnAYEtyJuly 7, 2022 See more

It looks like the Korean tech giant isn't stopping yet. A new leak (via Android Police) from a reliable tipster, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), implies a new color variant coming to the Galaxy S22 model. In his recent tweet, he mentioned Lavender Purple of the entry-level Galaxy S22 is coming soon. While he doesn't mention the exact date on when it will be released, an accompanying tweet from another tipster, Alvin (@sondesix), reveals some more information on the new colorway options.

I'm seeing some signs that there will be a Lavender-coloured Galaxy S22 Ultra coming soon here.I thought it was only for illustrative purposes, but the teaser for my country suggested the Lavender colour, aside from the existing exclusive Sky Blue, Graphite, and Red models. pic.twitter.com/ZYOuedsmhZJuly 7, 2022 See more

According to Alvin, his tweet has showcased a new official-looking teaser image from Samsung. The alleged image tells us that the Galaxy S22 series are coming with new color options. It further gives away the launch date, which is scheduled for July 15. The image also hints at a website link pointing to the Indonesian Samsung website. It could mean the new colorways might first venture into select regions.

Another accompanying tweet from Roland Quandt (@rquandt) tells us that the alleged Lavender Blue is actually called Bora Purple.

Let's just call it Bora Purple. PS: yeah, that's the actual name (like the "Buds2 Pro") https://t.co/dSqbscaOO1July 7, 2022 See more

All leaks represent a sole purpose: the new colorway for the flagship Galaxy S22 models. They are the most thriving Galaxy models that Samsung has ever made. They made their way into the best Android phones available for purchase. These models have also helped Samsung exceed Apple in shipments for the first quarter of 2022. The company made a profit share of 24% for Q1,2022.

Alongside the top-of-the-line specifications for its flagship phones, Samsung made its Galaxy S22 models more popular with their unique colorway options. For instance, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is sold in Burgundy and Green next to Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Samsung online exclusive Graphite and Red colorways.

Similarly, the Galaxy S22 models are available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold, and Green. Their exclusive online models include Graphite, Cream, and Violet colorways. With these many color options from a single flagship series available, we also made a poll earlier in which the new Green colorway model of the Galaxy S22 had topped the list.