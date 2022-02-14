These are the most popular Galaxy S22 colors, and some are already sold out

What you need to know
- We asked our readers which color Galaxy S22 they were most interested in.
- The Green color variant received the most votes of any color, followed by Phantom Black and Burgundy.
- Pink Gold was the least popular colorway.
Preorders for the Galaxy S22 series are underway, and we're already seeing some color variants sold out on Samsung's website. So over the weekend, we asked which color our readers would be most interested in buying.
Of the votes, more than 40% showed interest in the Green colorway, which is also a popular color among Android Central staff. In fact, it's one of the colorways that's currently sold out on Samsung's website for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Coming in second is the Phantom Black colorway with 22% of votes, proving that the classic color will never go out of style. The Burgundy colorway came in third place with 13% of votes, although this colorway is exclusive to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
One reader, wickets, had to wait three days before he could order their preferred color, which was the custom Graphite which is available for each model:
graphite....had to wait three days to be able to order...first day samsung site collapse, second day sold out. third day no issues.
However, the decision isn't as easy for some, which is understandable as just about every colorway looks pretty great:
As it stands, the Phantom White S22 Ultra colorway also appears to be sold out on Samsung's website, although it may not be for very long. That said, you're still in luck for some color variants depending on the model and storage size. However, the 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to be sold out completely, no matter what color you want.
If you're still on the fence, you can check out our Galaxy S22 color guide so get a look at all the different colorways. For some of you, it may not matter since you're likely to throw any of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases (although clear cases are still very much a thing).
