This Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leak shows off Samsung's upcoming earbuds in the flesh

What you need to know

A new leak reveals the complete design and color variants of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

The earbuds will apparently have a design similar to their predecessor.

Samsung's next premium earbuds are expected to debut in August.

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner, so it's not surprising to see a flurry of leaks and rumors about what the company has in store for consumers. The latest to surface unofficially is Samsung's next pair of premium earbuds.

Courtesy of Evan Blass (opens in new tab), who just leaked the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series in full via 91mobiles, we now have our best look yet at what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung's successor to its best wireless earbuds could have the same design as the original Galaxy Buds Pro rather than the Galaxy Buds 2. The case also appears to be similar to what we've seen in last year's model, with the same clamshell design and a USB-C port on the back. So, if you're hoping for a remarkable change with this year's model, you might be out of luck.

According to the leaked 3D renders, the upcoming pair of earbuds will ship in three color variants: graphite, white, and a purple option dubbed "Bora Purple." The third flavor may be the only thing new with the upcoming audio devices.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass / 91mobiles ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass / 91mobiles ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass / 91mobiles ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Evan Blass / 91mobiles ) Image 1 of 4

These colorways remain unconfirmed, so take this leak with a pinch of salt. As for its specs and features, little is known on that front at this point. Recent rumors point to a larger battery capacity, though this information is still subject to speculation. It's also reasonable to expect the pair to support active noise cancellation.

Samsung is expected to satiate all our curiosity in August when it's likely to announce the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alongside its next-generation foldable phones.

The South Korean tech giant reportedly started mass producing the earbuds several weeks ago, so it's only a matter of time before the product makes its official debut.