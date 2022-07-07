Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak reveals the upcoming smartwatches in all their glory

What you need to know

A new leak shows off the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series in full.

The leak gives us a full view of the watches' design and color variants.

Samsung is expected to unveil the new smartwatches in August.

While Samsung's upcoming smartwatches have figured in numerous leaks in recent months, none has given us an idea of what the wearables will look like, but a fresh leak might just fill that void.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared a slew of unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro via 91mobiles (opens in new tab). The renders provide a 3D "turntable" view of the upcoming smartwatches.

The standard Galaxy Watch 5, codenamed "Heart," looks largely similar to last year's Galaxy Watch 4. The fine lines in the text on the underside indicate that we're looking at the 44mm model, though a smaller 40mm will presumably launch alongside it. It will support either LTE or Bluetooth for connectivity.

Blass claims that the standard model will have a "more expansive color palette" than the Pro models. The leaked renders show off graphite, silver, and sapphire colorways in line with a previous leak from the same source. That said, we should also see a Pink Gold variant when the smartwatch breaks cover in August.

Meanwhile, the Pro version appears in black or gray titanium color options. Things start to get interesting when you take a closer look at the renders. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro apparently lacks the iconic rotating bezel, a hallmark feature of all previous Galaxy Watch Classic models. Samsung was previously rumored to be swapping out the physically rotating bezel for the so-called "digital bezel."

The Pro model is rumored to ship with LTE support for standalone cellular connectivity like many of the best Android smartwatches. Both the smaller and Pro variants are said to run wear OS 3.5 with One UI Watch 4.5 atop.