The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might not sport the popular rotating bezel after all

What you need to know

One industry insider says that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro won't have a physically rotating bezel.

This coincides with previous rumors that all seem to point to Samsung eliminating the popular feature.

All Galaxy Watch Classic models up until this point have had a physically rotating bezel, while sporty or smaller models use a digital one.

Last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ushered in a new era of cooperation between Google and Samsung, and this year's Galaxy Watch 5 might usher in a whole new era: one without a physically rotating bezel.

This is the latest from industry leaker Ice Universe on Twitter (opens in new tab), who says the Galaxy Watch 5 (opens in new tab) Pro will not feature a physically rotating bezel. As far as we know at the moment, Samsung is swapping out (opens in new tab) the "classic" name with "pro" and, from what it seems, removing the one feature that made the Classic model truly different from every other smartwatch (opens in new tab) on the market.

Unfortunately, the galaxy watch5 Pro will disappoint youMay 31, 2022 See more

While this information isn't "new" per se, it does corroborate other rumors that have pointed to the exact same thing. Other rumors have suggested that the bezel will go full-digital for all three rumored Galaxy Watch 5 models this year, but this is the first time we've seen an emphatic "no rotating bezel" said by a leaker.

If you were looking forward to the Galaxy Watch 5 and are disappointed by this news, all is not lost. We're still looking at the potential for the Galaxy Watch 5 to have a new type of health sensor (opens in new tab), as well as larger batteries (opens in new tab). The Pro model here is actually rumored to have a 577mAh battery, which would almost assuredly last several days on a single charge even with heavy use. A new wireless charger was also certified (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)), showing that Samsung is working to make the Galaxy Watch 5 as sleek as possible.

While we'll need to wait for an official announcement for the watch to be sure, you could always pick up a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic if the rotating bezel means the world to you.