The Galaxy Watch 5 could ditch this beloved 'Classic' feature

What you need to know

A report states that Samsung is ditching the Classic model for the Galaxy Watch 5, instead, replacing it with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

It's not yet known if this means the Classic style with the physical rotating bezel will be included on either model.

This is the second such rumor pointing to the 'Pro' moniker.

For years, Samsung has offered several different Galaxy Watch models, each with a different size and, sometimes, with a different design. Most notably, the Galaxy Watch Classic line has always featured a physically rotating bezel that has helped Samsung's smartwatches stand apart from the pack. According to the latest rumors, however, it looks like Samsung might be ditching the Classic model for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5.

This rumor comes by way of SamMobile and is the second such rumor about the Galaxy Watch 5 to suggest that Samsung will be ditching the 'Classic' name and replacing it with Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. That first rumor pointed to the Pro sporting a truly massive battery which would certainly give the watch an easy way to stand out from the crowd.

The report wasn't able to comment on whether or not the physically rotating bezel would be present on either Galaxy Watch 5 model, but many of Samsung's best smartwatches have ditched a physically rotating bezel for a digital one, so the move wouldn't be unprecedented. Similarly, the rumored Pixel Watch doesn't have a physically rotating bezel, either.

Omitting the rotating bezel could make many Galaxy Watch fans unhappy and would leave a way for other Android smartwatch makers to fill a gap. It's also expected that the Galaxy Watch 5 will launch with a new version of One UI Watch atop Wear OS 3, something that no other smartwatch OEM has yet to be able to include on their watches.