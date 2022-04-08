A rumored Galaxy Watch 5 'Pro' could arrive with a massive battery upgrade

What you need to know

Samsung may be working on a Pro version of the Galaxy Watch 5.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is rumored to sport a massive 572mAh battery.

Samsung is expected to unveil the next Galaxy Watch series later this year running Wear OS 3.

It may be some time before they are announced, but we've already had a few rumors so far about the Galaxy Watch 5 series, particularly regarding battery capacity. However, a recent rumor may be among the most interesting on that front, with talk of a "Pro" variant of the Galaxy Watch 5 sporting a huge battery.

A source tells SamMobile that Samsung plans to launch a Galaxy Watch 5 "Pro," which will hold the model number SM-R925. Details about this mysterious third model are scarce, but the device will reportedly sport a massive 572mAh battery, as per the Korean regulatory listing.

To compare, the larger Galaxy Watch 4 models sport a 361mAh battery, and in our testing, they can hardly hit two days with regular use. Meanwhile, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS has a slightly larger 577mAh battery and lasts an average of three days on a single charge. This could signal massive battery life gains for Samsung's upcoming smartwatch.

The other Galaxy Watch 5 models won't care as well; they're rumored to receive slight battery gains over their predecessors. Still, the Galaxy Watch 4 remains one of the best Android smartwatches on the market, and a third "Pro" model Galaxy Watch 5 could prove extremely popular for Wear OS fans.

Of course, it's not yet confirmed, and the source says plans could be scrapped between now and the expected launch later this year. By that time, many other Wear OS OEMs may finally receive the update to Wear OS 3 while gearing up to launch their next models. Hopefully, the rumors of a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are true, and companies like Fossil can step up to the challenge to provide even better battery life on their wearables.