Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series might come in these colors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will come in new colorways.

The new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model is expected to come in a Black or Gray Titanium finish.

The smaller models will reportedly both come in silver and Graphite options, with each receiving an exclusive colorway.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is the next anticipated smartwatch to launch in the coming months. The upcoming watches are tipped to feature new color variants, and reliable tipster Evan Blass took to Twitter to reveal the Watch 5 models and their respective color options.

According to Evan, the Galaxy Watch 5 series will include colorways comprising Black Titanium, Gray Titanium, Graphite, and Pink Gold, to name a few, although the options will vary by model.

So far, leaks have continuously indicated that Samsung is working on three Galaxy models this year, and this further corroborates the rumors.

The standard Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to come in small and large screen options, and the new Watch 5 Pro will accompany them. The leak shows that we can expect a Pink Gold, Silver, and Graphite for the smaller Watch 5. However, the large screen model will feature Silver and Graphite along with the Sapphire color variant. The Pro model is inherently the premium model in the lot; hence the color options are limited to Black Titanium and Gray Titanium, as mentioned earlier.

This is similar to what we're heard before about the available Galaxy Watch 5 color options, although there appear to be some naming differences in some of the colors.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series is expected to launch alongside Samsung's popular next-gen foldable devices in August. Unlike the Galaxy Watch 4, which comprises the standard Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung appears to be ditching its popular Classic build.

The Galaxy Watch 4 models are already considered some of the best Android smartwatches on the market, thanks to the inclusion of Wear OS 3. However, Samsung is buckling up to take on a new rival — the recently announced Pixel Watch from Google, which is set to unveil likely later this year next to the Pixel 7 Series. It will be interesting to see how the Galaxy Watch 5 and Pixel Watch compete, especially when other smartwatch OEMs release their new models.