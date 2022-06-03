Galaxy Watch 5 Pro spotted in a Samsung app, Classic version nowhere to be found

What you need to know

Samsung has been rumored to have a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in development.

The device has seemingly been confirmed in a beta version of the Samsung Health app.

There is also no "Classic" model shown, suggesting that Samsung is dropping the physical rotating bezel.

Samsung may have accidentally given us a glimpse into its upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 launch, thanks to a listing found in one of its apps. An updated list of supported devices for the Samsung Health beta app now shows the rumored Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, all but confirming its existence.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The list was spotted by 9to5Google and includes all current and previous Galaxy Watch models. The Galaxy Watch 5 and its Pro variant are among them, with small thumbnails that appear identical to the Galaxy Watch 4 series. These thumbnails are likely just placeholders for the actual devices in the lead-up to the likely launch later this year.

That said, it's interesting that both watches use what appears to be the same image, based on the Galaxy Watch 4 and its capacitive bezel. This is notable because rumors have suggested that Samsung would soon ditch the "Classic" line along with the physical rotating bezel, and the image seems to corroborate the rumors.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is said to sport a much larger battery than the current models — a whopping 572mAh — which could put many of the best Wear OS watches to shame. That also puts it close to the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, which can easily last a few days on a single charge — a good sign for Samsung's upcoming flagship smartwatch.

Fortunately, we may not have to wait too long before Samsung launches the Galaxy Watch 5 series. If last year's launch is anything to go by, we can expect an announcement in August. Until then, Samsung is giving users a taste of what to expect in upcoming versions of its Galaxy Watch software with the new One UI Watch beta. The beta includes updates to the keyboard, notifications, and more.