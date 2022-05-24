Galaxy Watch 4 owners will soon be able to test drive the next version of One UI Watch

What you need to know

Samsung will be opening its first One UI Watch beta program for Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic owners.

The program is set to begin on June 2 and will be available through the Samsung Members app.

It’s unknown whether this program will be available in regions outside of South Korea.

Over the past few years, Samsung has made it possible for its users to test out upcoming software updates ahead of their final release. This gives the company a testing bed outside of the traditional internal testing methods, putting software into the hands of more users. The obvious goal of doing so is to try to find and squash any bugs that might have been missed.

It seems that Samsung is ready to expand its beta testing beyond the best Android phones as the company has announced a One UI Watch beta program. According to the Samsung Community forum post (opens in new tab) (via TizenHelp), the program is set to kick off starting on June 2 in Samsung’s home country of South Korea and will be available to owners of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

Signing up for the beta program won’t be too dissimilar from the previous One UI betas for phones like the Galaxy S21. You’ll need to have the Samsung Members app downloaded, and will need to be logged in with your Samsung account. Once the beta signup page goes live, you’ll just need to open the app, tap the appropriate slider, and then follow the on-screen steps.

Samsung doesn’t provide any information as to whether the One UI Watch beta program will be available in other regions. However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it made available in more places at some point. Samsung wants to get its next version of Wear OS into the hands of as many users as possible in order to squash any potential bugs that may arise.

Just yesterday, Google Assistant finally arrived for Galaxy Watch 4 owners, finally allowing you to ditch Bixby for good. And following Google’s Pixel Watch teaser at I/O 2022, perhaps we’re in store for another major update to the Wear OS 3 platform that won’t be available until later this year.