Mint Mobile is carving $440 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro AND giving away some free wireless — here's the deal

When Mint Mobile launches a new deal, you can expect two things to happen: first, you're probably going to score some free wireless before the deed is done, and second, the offer is likely to disappear about as quickly as it arrived. And I suppose Ryan Reynolds will probably get another Mint Mobile commercial added to his IMDb page. But I digress: as part of a new promotion, the T-Mobile-powered wireless carrier will give you a whopping $440 discount AND six months of free wireless when you bundle the purchase of the Google Pixel 8 Pro with ANY six-month plan at Mint.

That's a discount of over 40% on one of the best Android phones that money can buy, plus half off a year of wireless service from one of our all-time favorite MVNOs. And it's not like you're paying down a ridiculous amount of cash to become eligible, either: this bundle offer starts as low as $649 for BOTH the phone and the full year of wireless, or $55 per month when you pay through Affirm.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999.99 $559, plus six months of free wireless with ANY six-month plan at Mint Mobile Sign up for ANY six-month data plan at Mint Mobile and the carrier will hook you up with $440 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro AND six additional months of wireless service when you bundle the phone with the plan purchase. This offer is essentially one of our favorite phones teaming up with one of our favorite MVNO carriers, so of course we're going to get excited. The big catch is that Mint Mobile is likely to run out of phone stock pretty soon, so don't wait if you're interested.

If this Mint Mobile deal sounds familiar, it's because the carrier has launched similar promotions in the past. The problem is that they tend to run out of stock before many folks can place their order. In other words, don't wait too long to make your move.

We once gave the Google Pixel 8 Pro the title of "King of the Androids", thanks to its sophisticated balance of gorgeous design choices and premium specs. The flagship boasts the efficiency of Google's proprietary Tensor G3 chipset, plus you get outstanding haptics, seven years of software support, and all of the cutting-edge camera technology that has become synonymous with the Pixel brand.

Powered by T-Mobile, Mint is a popular prepaid carrier that provides affordable wireless by selling service in 3, 6, or 12-month increments of time. There are four data options available, ranging from 5GB per month to an unlimited plan capped at 40GB per month before speeds slow. All plans come with unlimited talk and text, plus you get free calls to Mexico and Canada and a mobile hotspot. Pair the company's straightforward approach to wireless with deals like this, and it's no wonder we called Mint one of the best wireless carriers in the biz.