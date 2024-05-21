Huge Samsung sale just launched — here are the TOP 10 deals I’d buy before Memorial Day

Memorial Day sales may be dominating the headlines, but Samsung just quietly launched a major shopping event of its own, replete with some of the best tech deals this side of Black Friday. Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, tablet, or a feature-packed smartphone, you'll find a selection of my favorite offers below.

Keep in mind that this Discover Samsung event only runs through May 26th, so you only have a few days to take advantage of the deals. Additionally, although we're using this guide to showcase the best weeklong offers, it's worth noting that Samsung is also dropping a lot of daily flash deals as part of the sale. These offers run for only 24 hours and may significantly improve upon the discounts detailed here.

Anyway, enough chitchat, if you're ready to save some cash on a great Samsung device (including several of the best Android phones), keep reading to see my top picks.

Samsung deals

1. Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB: $859.99 $799.99, plus up to $535 off with trade-in and FREE screen protector Grab Samsung's base model flagship before the sale ends and you'll get a free storage boost to 256GB, plus a complimentary screen protector and up to $535 off your purchase when you trade in an old or broken phone. Buying direct from Samsung also means that you'll get access to some exclusive color options not available anywhere else.

2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: $1,419.99 $1,299.99, plus up to $750 off with trade-in and FREE Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is supremely powerful, but it's also far from cheap. Fortunately, you can grab the phone unlocked during the Discover Samsung sale and get a free storage upgrade to 512GB AND a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (a $229 value). Trade in an old device and you could get up to $750 off, as well.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: Up to $800 off with trade-in, plus free $100 Samsung credit with carrier activation The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung's best foldable, complete with two glorious displays, excellent performance, and loads of software support. Purchase and activate the phone through your carrier during the sale event and you'll get $100 of instant Samsung credit straight away, plus up to $800 off when you trade in.

4. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: $399.99, plus $200 instant trade-in credit at Samsung The midrange Galaxy A35 5G has only been out for about a month, but you can already score $200 off instantly when you do a trade-in during the Discover Samsung sale event. Even older phones will get you the max trade-in credit, going back as far as the Galaxy S8 Plus from 2017.

5. Samsung 85" Class QE1C QLED smart TV: $2,799.99 $1,500 at Samsung Of course, smartphones aren't the only type of tech receiving discounts during Samsung's sale. Pick up the 85-inch Class QE1C QLED smart TV this week and you'll score a straight $1,299.99 discount, no strings attached. This beast of performance features AI-powered 4K upscaling so your content always looks as vivid and lifelike as possible, plus you get performance-boosting tools like the Motion Xcelerator and Object Tracking Sound support.

6. Samsung 65" OLED S90C (2023) smart TV: $2,599.99 $1,599.99 at Samsung Looking for a real deal OLED TV? Samsung's S90C series is one of the best-selling options on the market, with 4K upscaling, an ultra-slim construction, and truly glorious picture. Grab this 65-inch model during this week's Discover Samsung event and you'll get a mighty $1,000 carved off your purchase.

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: $329.99 $269.99, plus up to $200 off with trade-in at Samsung Over six months since its release date, and the Galaxy Watch 6 continues to reign as one of the best Android smartwatches on the market. Grab any configuration of the GW6 during the Discover Samsung sale and you'll get a straight $60 off plus up to $200 off when you trade in an older wearable.

8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition 45mm: $499.99 $399.99, plus up to $250 off with trade-in at Samsung This "Golf Edition" smartwatch is essentially just the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with a new design and some added features for golfers. Buy the smartwatch from Samsung this week and you'll get a straight $100 off, plus up to $250 off when you trade in an old watch. They'll even hook you up with a lifetime subscription to the Smart Caddie app, an additional $100 value.

9. Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra: $1,199.99 $999.99, plus up to $800 off with trade-in at Samsung If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in the super powerful (and super expensive) Galaxy S9 Ultra, look no further than the Discover Samsung sale. You'll get a straight $200 off when you buy the tablet this week, plus up to $800 of trade-in credit is up for grabs if you have another device collecting dust.

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $159.99 at Samsung On the other end of the spectrum sits the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, a well-balanced and affordable device that we selected as the best cheap Android tablet that money can buy. Grab the 64GB model during the Samsung sale and you'll score a straight $60 discount, plus an additional $60 off with an eligible trade-in.

Samsung isn't the only site dropping major discounts on tech this Summer. We've also been gathering all of our favorite Amazon Memorial Day deals and Best Buy Memorial Day deals for Android fans so you don't have to go looking on your own.