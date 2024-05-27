Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is LIVE — top 18 deals you can buy right now

Memorial Day is here, and we've gathered all of Best Buy's biggest discounts on Android devices into one simple guide. From smartphones and watches to tablets and TVs, keep reading for a look at my top Best Buy deals available now before the sale wraps up.

I've been covering major sale events for over a decade, so I know how to cut through the fluff and find deals that are actually worth your time. I'm talking about early offers that give you up to $200 off the OnePlus 12 when you activate the phone today, or this deal that carves a whopping $170 off the Beats Studio Pro headphones. There's plenty more where that came from, so keep reading for my top deals available now.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is all about balance, with a gorgeous QHD+ display, an AI-powered Snapdragon processor, and seven years of software updates guaranteed. Grab the phone unlocked during Best Buy's big sale and you'll score a straight $200 off your purchase, or $300 off if you activate through your carrier.

OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy The OnePlus 12 may be one of our favorite Android phones released this year, but discounts on the eye-catching flagship have been few and far between. Fortunately, Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is changing that by carving a straight $100 off when you buy unlocked or $200 off when you activate the phone today.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is all about bang for the buck, packing solid performance, great battery life, and a glorious 120Hz display into a phone that costs under $400 retail. Oh, and did we mention that it comes with a built-in stylus? Best Buy's sale is making this phone an even better value by slashing $150 off when you buy unlocked.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: $599.99 $549.99 at Best Buy The "Fan Edition" S23 FE may not blow any minds when it comes to innovation, but it's a balanced, reasonably-priced phone with awesome battery life and years of software support. Buy the unlocked phone from Best Buy today and you'll get a straight $100 discount.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G 128GB: $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy If you want a great Android phone under $300, look no further than the Nord N30 by OnePlus. This device boasts a large, vibrant 120Hz display, an efficient Snapdragon chip, and enough battery life to last a full day with ease. You even get a headphone jack and expandable storage, two features that are rare these days. Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is currently dropping $50 off the price of this already-affordable phone.

More phone deals: Walmart | Samsung | Amazon | Verizon | AT&T

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm (LTE): $499.99 $249.99 at Best Buy Despite being a few years old, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains one of the best Android watches on the market, with tons of great software, three days of battery life, and a rugged, take-it-anywhere construction. As part of its huge Memorial Day sale, Best Buy is carving a whopping 50% off the 45mm LTE version of this watch, knocking the price down to just $249.99.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Sleek and feature-packed, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is another favorite around here, coming replete with excellent software and health/fitness tracking technology powered by Fitbit. Best Buy is currently slashing $50 off the watch, plus you'll get up to $120 off when you trade in an old watch.

Garmin Instinct 2 45mm: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy If you need a durable watch you can count on, the Garmin Instinct 2 is a stellar choice. Currently $100 off at Best Buy, this rugged watch has been tested to withstand just about anything Mother Nature can throw at it, plus you get loads of health and fitness tracking features, a bounty of useful activity modes, and up to 22 days of battery life in GPS mode.

Garmin Forerunner 955: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy We once called the Forerunner 955 the "best runner's watch, period", and while that's no longer the case, it's certainly a great wearable with tons of battery life and personalized guidance for every type of athlete. Grab the fitness watch from Best Buy today and you'll instantly receive $100 off your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: $399.99 $329.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a rugged, beautifully-designed smartwatch with all the premium specs you could ever want (plus a rotating bezel). Grab this wearable from Best Buy and you'll get a straight $60 carved off your purchase, regardless of size or configuration.

More smartwatch deals: Walmart | Amazon | Samsung | Dell

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB: $1,099.99 $699.99 at Best Buy As we described in our 2022 review, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an absolute beast of a tablet, with a jaw-dropping 14.6-inch AMOLED display, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. It's also pretty expensive, which is why this $400 discount is so nice.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $159.99 at Best Buy If you want the Samsung tablet experience in a cheaper package, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a nice choice, with a sturdy aluminum construction, loads of battery life, and enough power to tackle the majority of your daily tasks. We're bummed that the A9 Plus doesn't feature S Pen support, but the discounted $160 price tag makes up for that.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) 64GB: $179.99 $104.99 at Best Buy One of the best Fire tablets that money can buy, the Amazon Fire HD 10 boasts a vibrant HD 10-inch display, 13 hours of battery life, and some surprisingly-loud stereo speakers, making it pretty much the perfect couch companion. The best part? It's only $105 during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale.

More tablet deals: Walmart | Samsung | Amazon | Dell

Smart TVs

Insignia 24" F20 Series smart TV: $89.99 $64.99 at Best Buy If you're ever in the market for a cheap smart TV, look no further than Insignia. This no-frills, compact set may not have the bells and whistles found on other models, but you get decent 720p HD picture, multiple HDMI ports, and instant access to all of your favorite streaming services. Grab the 24-inch F20 from Best Buy today and you'll get $25 off plus three months of Apple TV Plus and 30 days of fuboTV for free with your purchase. If 24 inches is too small for your home, it's also worth noting that other sizes of the Insignia TV are receiving similar discounts.

Sony 85" Class X80K LED 4K UHD smart TV: $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy This huge Sony TV features impressive 4K image upscaling with HDR and Dolby Vision support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-thin, lightweight design. Grab this behemoth from Best Buy today and you'll score a straight $400 discount.

Samsung 50" Class Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy If 50 inches is your Goldilocks zone, check out this deal that carves $200 off the Class Q80C 4K TV from Samsung. This popular set boasts AI-powered image processing so all of your content gets upscaled to 4K in real time, plus you get Samsung's immersive Object Tracking Sound technology and Dolby Atmos support.

Hisense 65" Class U7 QLED 4K smart TV: $799.99 $679.99 at Best Buy Hisense is an awesome brand if you want a midrange Android TV, and the Class U7 Series doesn't disappoint when it comes to glorious 4K picture. You even get 144Hz Native refresh rate and game optimization settings. Best Buy is slashing a straight $120 off this 65-inch TV today, plus you'll get three months of Apple TV Plus and a free $50 NBA store gift card, which is kind of random but neat.

Toshiba 50" Class C350 Series 4K UHD smart TV: $319.99 $249.99 at Best Buy A 50-inch 4K TV for under $300? Sign me up. This Class C350 Series TV from Toshiba delivers 4K UHD picture alongside Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for rich audio. Grab this entertainment powerhouse from Best Buy and you'll get a $70 discount plus three months of Apple TV Plus for free.