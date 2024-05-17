Amazon kicks off Memorial Day sale early — here are the 5 deals I'd recommend now

Memorial Day weekend is still days away, but Amazon is bucking convention by dropping a bounty of new deals on tech, with everything from smartphones to smart TVs scoring massive discounts for a limited time.

Rather than scrolling through Amazon's official list of deals, we've decided to save you the trouble by collecting five of our favorite Memorial Day deals below. The list includes offers like a whopping 49% off the Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones, or this deal on the new Google Pixel 8a that comes with a free $100 gift card. There's plenty more where that came from, so keep reading for a deep dive into our top five.

Top 5 Amazon deals

2. Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139.99 $94.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 is pretty much the perfect couch companion for casual tablet users, with a lovely Full HD 1080p display and surprisingly loud stereo speakers, plus 13 hours of battery life and expandable storage up to 512GB. Grab one of these slabs from Amazon during the early Memorial Day sale and you'll score a straight 32% off your purchase. Price checker: Best Buy - $94.99 | Walmart - $139.99

3. Beats Studio Pro Headphones: $349.99 $179.95 at Amazon Currently sitting with an outstanding 49% discount at Amazon, the premium Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones boast 40 hours of battery life, customizable active noise cancellation with Transparency mode, and Spatial Audio support for those truly immersive listening sessions. Price checker: Best Buy - $179.95 | Walmart - $179.95

4. Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire (51mm): $1,099.99 $899.99 at Amazon One of the best Garmin watches that money can buy, the Garmin epix Pro (Gen 2) comes complete with an AMOLED display and durable stainless steel construction, loads of unique software tools, and up to 31 days of battery life (in watch mode). You even get a built-in LED flashlight. The only problem is that it's quite expensive, which is why we're excited to see an 18% discount on the 51mm Sapphire Edition. Price checker: Garmin - $899.99 | Best Buy - $899.99

5. Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon If you want a compact, no-frills smart TV that doesn't skimp on quality features, this 2-Series Fire TV is a good pick. You won't get 4K, but the 1080p HD still looks great, plus you get HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio support alongside instant access to all of your favorite streaming services. The best part is that the Amazon's Memorial Day sale has dropped the price of the 40-inch smart TV to only $150. That's the cheapest that it's ever been! Price checker: N/A

If you're looking for more holiday discounts beyond the realm of Amazon, we've also been gathering all of the best deals from Best Buy's Memorial Day sale.