LAST CALL: Mint Mobile will give you $440 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro AND six months of free wireless — but the deal could expire next week

This Mint Mobile deal on the Google Pixel 8 Pro has received a lot of attention over the past six months, but now that the Pixel 9 series is expected to be revealed on August 13th, this could be your last chance to enjoy the savings. So here's the deal: pick up the Pixel 8 Pro from Mint Mobile alongside any six-month data plan and the T-Mobile-owned carrier will give you a whopping $440 discount AND six additional months of wireless for 100% free.

That's a discount of over 40% on one of the best Android phones that money can buy, plus half off a year of wireless service from one of our all-time favorite MVNOs. And it's not like you're paying down a ridiculous amount of cash to become eligible, either: this bundle offer starts as low as $649 for BOTH the phone and the full year of wireless, or $55 per month when you pay through Affirm.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999.99 $559, plus six months of free wireless with ANY six-month plan at Mint Mobile Sign up for ANY six-month data plan at Mint Mobile and the carrier will hook you up with $440 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro AND six additional months of wireless service when you bundle the phone with the plan purchase. This offer is essentially one of our favorite phones teaming up with one of our favorite MVNO carriers, so of course we're going to get excited. The big catch is that Mint Mobile is likely to run out of phone stock pretty soon, so don't wait if you're interested.

The offer has been around for most of the year, but if past Mint Mobile deals are any indication, you can expect it to finally expire once Google's newest flagship phones get revealed next week. The bright side is that we might see a similar, albeit lesser, deal on the Pixel 9 Pro when it finally hits store shelves, but only time will tell.

We once gave the Google Pixel 8 Pro the title of "King of the Androids", thanks to its sophisticated balance of gorgeous design choices and premium specs. The flagship boasts the efficiency of Google's proprietary Tensor G3 chipset, plus you get outstanding haptics, seven years of software support, and all of the cutting-edge camera technology that has become synonymous with the Pixel brand.

Powered by T-Mobile, Mint is a popular prepaid carrier that provides affordable wireless by selling service in 3, 6, or 12-month increments of time. There are four data options available, ranging from 5GB per month to an unlimited plan capped at 40GB per month before speeds slow. All plans come with unlimited talk and text, plus you get free calls to Mexico and Canada and a mobile hotspot. Pair the company's straightforward approach to wireless with deals like this, and it's no wonder we called Mint one of the best wireless carriers in the biz.