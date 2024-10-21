Honor's Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Magic 7 series comes with an on-device Autopilot AI

What you need to know

Honor showcased Autopilot AI at Qualcomm's annual summit, with the on-device AI agent coming to the Magic 7 series.

The Magic 7 series is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite platform.

Honor will unveil the devices in China on October 30.

Honor is set to unveil the Magic 7 series in China on October 30, but it isn't waiting until then to showcase the phone's AI features. The Chinese manufacturer took to the stage at Qualcomm's annual summit in Hawaii to announce Autopilot AI, and on-device AI agent that can be used to automate mundane tasks.

Honor says the on-device AI can assist with "travel planning, ticket booking, calendar scheduling, notification management, cross-app file transfer," and it also has the ability to get rid of unwanted subscriptions. It sounds similar to the Large Action Model (LAM) Motorola showed off at Lenovo Tech World 2024, but that was just a proof of concept, and Honor's Autopilot AI will actually be available on the company's next flagship series. All of that sounds great, but I'll wait until I get my hands on the Magic 7 to see how it actually holds up in real-world testing.

It's clear that Honor wants AI to be a key talking point on its phones; MagicOS 8.0 introduced the Magic Portal last year, delivering intent-based AI use cases. While its usability was limited, Honor teamed up with Google to bring a slate of new features to its devices later in the year, and the Magic V3 and Magic 6 Pro continue to be great in this regard.

(Image credit: Honor)

The on-device AI agent will debut in MagicOS 9.0, which is what the Magic 7 series will run out of the box. In addition to an AI assistant, Honor is bringing generative AI to gaming, noting that its on-device AI rendering engine will reduce the load on the GPU, delivering better image fidelity and thermals.

With Qualcomm highlighting the Snapdragon 8 Elite at its summit, Honor becomes one of the first brands to confirm the use of the next-gen platform on its devices. With the Magic 7 series set to debut on October 30, we don't have to wait too long to know more about what these devices bring to the table.