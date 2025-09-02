New Mint Mobile deal slashes $250 OFF the Google Pixel 10 AND throws in six months of free wireless, just for kicks

Stop the presses: Mint Mobile has finally announced its Google Pixel 10 deals, and the offers on display are no joke. For a limited time, if you bundle the base model Pixel 10 with one year of the Unlimited plan, the T-Mobile-owned MVNO carrier will hook you up with $250 off the phone AND 50% off the wireless. It's that simple. No trade-in is required, and there are no confusing contracts or credit checks to worry about.

Let me put it this way. The Google Pixel 10 usually retails for $799, but thanks to this new deal, you can get the AI-powered flagship AND a full 12 months of unlimited talk, text, and data for a single payment $729 (or $61 per month if you use affirm). If that's not an outstanding Pixel 10 deal, I don't know what is.

✅Recommended if: you want an excellent 2025 flagship phone at a great price; you're looking to switch wireless carriers and you hate paying your phone bill; you want a device with great cameras, Qi2 support, and AI features.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to commit to a full year of service via one wireless carrier; you're looking for a trade-in opportunity or unlocked phone deal; 128GB of base storage makes you roll your eyes; you need a more-powerful device for serious mobile gaming.

Typically starting at $799 for the 128GB model, the Pixel 10 is an elegant Android phone powered by the super-efficient Tensor G5 chipset. You'll notice the 6.3-inch Actua OLED display straight out of the box, while day-to-day usage reveals a versatile device with great haptics and battery life, outstanding camera tech (with an upgraded telephoto lens), and all of the latest AI-boosted software features. You also get seven years of guaranteed OS and security upgrades, plus the Pixel 10 is one of the first Android phones to support Qi2 magnetic charging.

Sure, the phone isn't as powerful as its Pro and Pro XL siblings, and 128GB of base storage feels a little silly in this day and age, but the Pixel 10 is a solid 2025 flagship that has great performance where it counts.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Mint Mobile's Unlimited plan is no slouch either, offering users unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's vast 5G network, plus you'll get a free 10GB mobile hotspot to use every month and free calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK.

Mint's buy-in-bulk system isn't for everyone, but if you value simplicity from your wireless carrier, it's one of the best options around. And come on, just imagine taking advantage of this Google Pixel deal today and not thinking about your phone bill again until October 2026. Pretty tempting, isn't it?