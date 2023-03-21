AC Podcast 595: The Galaxy S23 Ultra Moon Controversy?!

By Jeramy Johnson
published

MOONGATE

The back of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra green colorway on a railroad track
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Nick Sutrich and Namerah Saud Fatmi discuss the Galaxy S23 Ultra moon controversy, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Google Pixel 6's March Updates, more Meta layoffs, Galaxy S23 Series rumors, and more!

