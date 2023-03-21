AC Podcast 595: The Galaxy S23 Ultra Moon Controversy?!
MOONGATE
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Nick Sutrich and Namerah Saud Fatmi discuss the Galaxy S23 Ultra moon controversy, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Google Pixel 6's March Updates, more Meta layoffs, Galaxy S23 Series rumors, and more!
LINKS
- No, your Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't actually taking pictures of the moon, and it doesn't matter
- Samsung isn't repeating the same mistakes with the Galaxy Watch 6
- Galaxy S23 series rumored to receive a big update to improve camera quality
- The Pixel 6 series finally receives the March 2023 update
SPONSORS
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/acp to start hiring now.
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Editor-in-chief
Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.