Pixel March 2023 update takes care of some annoying bugs

What you need to know

The March 2023 feature drop has released for phones ranging from the Pixel 4a to the latest Pixel 7 series.

The update contains 46 bug fixes in total including a fix for some annoying display problems, camera fixes, and fingerprint sensor improvements.

Pixel devices should begin receiving the latest update throughout the week which brings new features to both new and old devices.

Google has started rolling out its March 2023 feature drop to its line of smartphones and along with that comes all of the bug fixes.

As the wraps come off, users will find a few new features on their devices ranging from the Pixel 4a to the Pixel 7 Pro. While it's always nice to get some new goodies to enjoy, this latest feature drop contains around 46 bug fixes in total with the inclusion of the March 2023 security patch.

This March 2023 update includes fixes for the previously mentioned display issues that many reported with their Pixel 7 Pro. This problem was spotted back during the final QPR2 beta before this current stable release and should correct any uncomfortable display flickers and artifacts from appearing.

The fingerprint sensor has also been further patched to, hopefully, improve the response and recognition time of your finger.

Google's also done some work to its Pixel line's cameras by including a fix that works to bring a more accurate color and exposure level to the front-facing selfie camera.

Other changes include fixes to the battery and charging. The update includes a fix that should improve a Pixel's overall charging, battery usage, and performance under certain circumstances. Some improvements to its wireless charging stability have also been tossed in.

The March 2023 update patch notes can be viewed in full as there are many fixes for the Pixel line's UI as well as other connectivity improvements. Owners of the global variant Pixel 4a to the Pixel 7 Pro will find firmware version TQ2A.230305.008.C1 while consumers with a Pixel 7 will see version TQ2A.230305.008. The Pixel 7 is also receiving build TQ2A.230305.008.A1 in Canada and select Italy models, while the Pixel 7 Pro will receive build TQ2A.230305.008.A3 in the same regions. T-Mobile Pixel phones are also listed to receive the A3 build.

Oddly enough, builds for the Pixel 6 series have not been listed yet, although that's likely subject to change.

As the update has just dropped today, it may take some time to reach all devices as it makes its rounds. However, you can always check manually by heading into your Settings > System > System update throughout the week to see if you have received it.

